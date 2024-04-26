The Scouting Report on Dolphins First-Round Pick Chop Robinson

The book on the Penn State edge defender's strengths and shortcomings

After a wild first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins stood firm at number 21 and selected Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson.

Robinson actually was mock-drafted to the Dolphins by Good Morning Football Co-Host Peter Schrager in his final version Thursday morning. However, he had Miami moving to pick 29 to select him. Regardless, Miami general manager Chris Grier sent the ticket in with Robinson’s name on it.

Looking through scouting reports around media outlets, there is potential for Robinson to grow into an impact player. At 6-3, 254, Robinson was compared to Micah Parsons by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

“Edge defender who offers the type of elite athleticism we’ve seen from players like Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett," Zierlein wrote. "Robinson might not be as fast as Parsons, but he’s close.”

Robinson ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which was second to Dallas Turner among edge rushers.

NFL.com pointed out some strengths included “rare explosiveness and speed to overwhelm blockers across from him.”

NFLDraftBuzz.com raves about his pass-rushing skills. “His capability to outmaneuver offensive tackles with his burst and flexibility makes him a formidable pass-rushing prospect.”

The scouting site adds, “Robinson’s high motor and athletic base suggest he could make an immediate impact in the NFL.”

Adding he has a “volcanic first step and long-stride explosiveness that immediately puts offensive linemen at a disadvantage.”

Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network says in his scouting report, “Chop Robinson showcases an explosive first step that sets the stage for him to develop into a dominant pass rusher on the next level.”

While there are plenty of positives, Robinson could refine his technique and arsenal of pass-rushing moves, as Sanchez identified he needs to “improve pass rush repertoire/counter moves.”

NFL.com had a similar critique: “Needs to work on technique and hand usage for block take-ons.

An NFC scout said of Robinson following the Combine, “I get the comparison to Micah Parsons, but I think Parsons was a little more polished as a football player when he came out. Chop is still a little green.”

Robinson was a Third team Associated Press All-American as well as First-team All-Big Ten. He tallied four sacks in 2023 for the Nittany Lions.

Robinson joins Dolphins edge rushers Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and free agent acquisition Shaq Barrett. Robinson should see immediate opportunity for the Dolphins as both Phillips and Chubb return from their respective injuries.