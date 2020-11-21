SI.com
The Five Biggest Dolphins Stories of Week 11

Alain Poupart

As has been the case throughout 2020, COVID-19 was a big story this week when it comes to the Miami Dolphins, but there also were a couple of roster moves that were noteworthy.

Here then are the five biggest stories of the week:

1. Callaway Promotion

Given the level of anticipation for what 2018 Cleveland Browns fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway could do for the offense, his signing to the active roster this week was significant. Remember that the book on Callaway is he's got a lot of ability and should succeed at the NFL level, though he has to show he can stay out of trouble.

2. Sieler Signs for More

Of all the players the Dolphins brought in during the 2019 season as they were beginning their rebuilding project, Zach Sieler was among the most promising. Now that he's continued to live up to that promise in 2020, the Dolphins made sure to lock him up before he had the chance to become a free agent next spring.

3. COVID-19 Considerations

There was some good news on the COVID-19 front for the Dolphins this week, as three more coaches returned after having to miss two games — leaving only one assistant still out. The bad news is that defensive tackle Christian Wilkins will have to miss a second consecutive game as he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

4. Saying Goodbye to Scott

The Dolphins family mourned the loss this week of Super Bowl VII MVP and five-time Pro Bowl safety Jake Scott, who died Thursday at the age of 75. Scott made a huge impact in his six seasons with the Dolphins and belongs in the conversation as the greatest defensive player in team history.

5. Talking Tua

Tua Tagovailoa found himself nominated for NFL Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors for a second consecutive week, but this one had a nice twist.

See, one of the other four nominees was former University of Alabama teammate Jedrick Wills Jr., who encouraged fans via Twitter to vote for Tua for the award.

Later on Tuesday, Tua returned the favor.

In the end, Wills ended up winning the weekly award, ending the three-week streak for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who the Dolphins frustrated in their 29-21 victory at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

