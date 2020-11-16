SI.com
Dolphins Sign Sieler to Extension

Alain Poupart

Zach Sieler has proven to be one of the biggest finds from the Miami Dolphins' 2019 talent search, and he's going to be sticking around for a while.

The Dolphins announced Monday they had signed the third-year defensive lineman to a contract extension through the 2023 season.

Sieler was set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason.

"It's huge," Sieler said. "It's for me, it just shows the organization their faith in me. This organization is great, top down. To be able to be here and grow with them as a team and continue to grow this culture that we're building, it's very exciting."

Sieler joined the Dolphins last December after being claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens and made his first NFL start in one of his three games with Miami.

This season, Sieler has played in every game with three starts. He has 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks, but his biggest play came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 when he made the initial hit on a fourth-down stop for no gain of running back Chase Edmonds.

Sieler is the second player the Dolphins have signed to a contract extension since the start of the regular season. The first was tight end Adam Shaheen, who the team acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears in late July.

The Dolphins have 12 players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next spring: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, RB Matt Breida, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, C Ted Karras, P Matt Haack, LB Vince Biegel, LB Elandon Roberts, S Kavon Frazier, RB DeAndre Washington, WR Mack Hollins, T Julien Davenport and Davon Godchaux.

With Sieler's new deal, the Dolphins are down to one player scheduled to become a restricted free agent in 2021, offensive lineman Adam Pankey.

