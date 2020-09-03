Jason Taylor is back with the Miami Dolphins.

The Hall of Famer will join the Dolphins' radio broadcast team as an analyst, the team announced Wednesday night.

Taylor, who was inducted in Canton in 2017 in his first year of eligibility, will join two former Dolphins on the broadcasts, play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo and fellow analyst Joe Rose.

Taylor replaces another Dolphins Hall of Famer, former quarterback Bob Griese, on the broadcasts. Griese will contribute to other Dolphins platforms, including the pregame broadcast and a couple of team-related podcasts.

In 2019, Taylor did color commentary on Dolphins preseason games, and he's got experience doing national radio broadcasts for Westwood One.

And it was on this day three years ago, Aug. 5, 2017, that Taylor officially was inducted after being presented by his first NFL coach and the man who drafted him, Jimmy Johnson.

Taylor became the 10th member of the Dolphins organization (excluding those who only had brief stints with Miami) to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Taylor made the Pro Bowl six times and was a three-time All-Pro selection while setting the Dolphins career record for defensive touchdowns with nine, six on fumble returns and three on pick-sixes.

Taylor was named the 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and earned Walter Payton Man of the Year honors the following year.