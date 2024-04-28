Examining the Dolphins' Recent Success with Rookie Free Agents

Once the 2024 NFL draft concluded, the Miami Dolphins and 31 other teams began scrambling to sign undrafted free agents, and the Dolphins have had good success with that process recently.

Looking at a timeline that we can start in 2019 when GM Chris Grier really took charge (once Mike Tannenbaum left the organization), the Dolphins were limited to five draft picks but had a very impressive undrafted free agent duo of wide receiver Preston Williams from Colorado State as well as UTEP cornerback Nik Needham.

Williams made the initial 53-man roster and was opposite DeVante Parker to begin the season as an outside receiver. Prior to his season-ending injury eight games into his rookie year, Williams was leading the Dolphins in targets.

Needham made the practice squad and was elevated to the active roster din season against Washington for Week 6 of his rookie year.

Injuries and inconsistency cut Williams’ career short. Inversely, Needham is one of the longest-tenured Dolphins player and is on his third contract with Miami since being a UDFA. He was signed as a restricted free agent two years ago and has signed one-year unrestricted deals in consecutive offseasons.

In 2021, offensive lineman Robert Jones was another success story as an undrafted free agent who made the initial 53-man roster.

The Dolphins found success in the defensive backfield again in 2022 with Kader Kohou of Texas A&M-Commerce. Kohou had an outstanding rookie season for Miami as a slot corner and an important piece of their secondary heading into 2024.

THE DOLPHINS HIT BIG WITH UDFAs in 2023

Most recently the Dolphins had a trio of undrafted free agents make last year‘s initial roster — running back Chris Brooks from BYU, defensive tackle Brandon Pili of USC, and tight end Julian Hill.

Another 2023 UDFA, Ethan Bonner was a practice squad player and his number was called late in the season. He was actually a playoff contributor and could have a bright future with his speed in the defensive backfield.

In all, the Dolphins brought in 21 undrafted free agents following the draft last year, so their success rate in finding contributors turned out pretty good.