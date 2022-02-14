Dolphins Hiring Frank Smith as Offensive Coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have tabbed L.A. Chargers run game coordinator/offensive line coach Frank Smith as their new offensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have their new offensive coordinator, and he'll provide even more expertise when it comes to helping the offensive line.

The Dolphins are hiring Frank Smith, who spent last season as run game coordinator/offensive line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, per multiple reports. Smith's coaching resume also includes three years as an offensive assistant working mostly with the offensive line for the New Orleans Saints from 2012-14.

Smith takes over for co-offensive coordinators Eric Studesville, who will become as running backs coach/associate head coach, and George Godsey, who left to become tight ends coach with the Baltimore Ravens.

Smith's hiring leaves three openings on the coaching staff (not counting position assistants): quarterbacks coach, outside linebackers coach and defensive backs coach.

2021 DB coach Gerald Alexander already has been told he won't be retained; OLB coach Rob Leonard took the same position with the Ravens; and it's unclear whether Frye will be retained as QB coach.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said at his introductory press conference that he would be calling plays, but made it clear he would be seeking input and Smith no doubt will factor into that equation.

It's also interesting to note that McDaniel also was run game coordinator before joining the Dolphins, so it certainly seems there'll be a heavy emphasis on improving a running game that was among the worst in the NFL in 2021.

Smith has spent almost 20 years as an NFL assistant after leaving Miami University, where he was an offensive lineman helping protect recently retired Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In his only season with the Chargers, Smith worked with two Pro Bowl selections, rookie first-round pick Rashawn Slater and veteran free agent acquisition Corey Linsley.

Prior to joining the Chargers, Smith spent three years as Raiders tight ends coach and helped Darren Waller develop into one of the best in the NFL at his position.

The hiring of Smith comes after a report the Dolphins would be hiring Boston College offensive line coach Matt Applebaum for the same role.

Together, they'll try to get the best of a young group that struggled in 2021 but features several recent early-round picks: Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, Liam Eichenberg, Michael Deiter and Solomon Kindley.

The Dolphins coach staff currently looks like this:

Head coach: Mike McDaniel

Offensive coordinator: Frank Smith

Defensive coordinator: Josh Boyer

Special teams coordinator: Danny Crossman

QB coach: TBD

Running backs coach/associate head coach: Eric Studesville

Wide receivers coach: Wes Welker

Tight ends coach/assistant head coach: Jon Embree

Tight Offensive line coach: Matt Applebaum (per report)

Defensive line coach: Austin Clark

Linebackers coach: Anthony Campanile

Outside linebackers coach: TBD

Defensive backs coach: TBD

Cornerbacks coach: Charles Burks

The hiring of Smith means the Dolphins will have a new offensive coordinator for a sixth consecutive year, following Clyde Christensen in 2017, Dowell Loggains in 2018, Chad O'Shea in 2019, Chan Gailey in 2020, and Godsey and Studesville in 2021.