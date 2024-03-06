Jonnu Smith would provide the Dolphins a pass catching specialist at tight end if he's added to the roster

The Miami Dolphins could potentially address one of the team's position needs before the free agent signing period even begins next week.

According to ESPN, the Dolphins hosted former Florida International standout Jonnu Smith on a visit Tuesday, and are negotiating contract terms with the tight end who has started 78 games in his seven seasons in the NFL.

Smith, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons last week in a cap clearing maneuver, caught 50 of the 70 passes thrown his way last season, and turned those receptions into a career-high 583 yards and three touchdowns.

Smith is a pass catching weapon

Throughout the course of his NFL career, which began as a pass catching specialist with the Tennessee Titans, the athletic receiver has caught 219 passes and scored 20 touchdowns.

If added, Smith would be a perfect complement for Miami starter Durham Smythe, who has primarily been used as a blocking expert throughout his six seasons in the NFL.

Tight end happens to be a position where Miami has need because the team generally carries three on the 53-man roster. Smythe, Julian Hill, a former Campbell standout who had a productive rookie season last year, and Tanner Connor, who spent all of last year on the practice squad, are the only tight ends under contract.

If added, Smith would immediate push Smythe for a starting role because of his superior athleticism.

But the Dolphins would have to find a way to make a contract work for both sides, especially since the Dolphins have $19 million in cap space to clear before the March 13 start of the league's new year.

The Dolphins have already made a number of roster moves, which includes the release of linebacker Jerome Baker and cornerback Keion Crossen, to clear the necessary cap space, but have more work to do.

Smith has a past in the AFC East

New England signed Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract during the team's spending spree in 2021. The deal included a impressive $31 million in guaranteed money, as the Patriots tried to revamp their offense in the post-Tom Brady era.

But Smith did not live up to that contract, catching just 28 passes for one touchdown in his first season with the team. In 2022 Smith caught just 27 passes (on 38 targets) for 245 yards (his lowest total since his rookie season) and zero touchdowns.

He was traded to Atlanta before the 2023 season, and while New England received just a seventh-round pick in return, the Falcons picked up the rest of his guaranteed money in the swap.

At this point it's hard to figure out what the 28-year-old is looking for outside of an opportunity, but it seems as if returning to South Florida, where the Ocala native played collegiately, is a priority.