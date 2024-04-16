Are the Dolphins Moving On From Odell Beckham Jr.?

Looks like wide receiver will remain high on the list of Miami Dolphins needs heading into next week’s NFL draft.

According to General Manager Chris Grier, who spoke to the media in his annual pre-draft press conference Tuesday, the Dolphins have interest in signing veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and have exchanged multiple offers, but "nothing imminent.”

"Nothing is in the works to get anything done," Grier said when asked about the 31-year-old receiver.

Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has started 97 NFL games, has only visited the Dolphins since being released by the Baltimore Ravens, who paid him $16 million to be the team’s No. 3 receiver.

DOLPHINS STILL NEED RECEIVER HELP

The Dolphins need a possession receiver who can masquerade as a between-the-hashes target, and that’s exactly the role Beckham played last season for the Ravens, contributing 565 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the 35 receptions he pulled down in 16 games.

However, these days Beckham, who sat out a year of football rehabbing a knee injury in 2022. is more of a big name than he is a game changer.

He was a 1,000-yard receiver five times in his nine seasons, but has spent the majority of the past seven years battling through serious injuries and fighting off rust.

Only time will tell how this courtship of Beckham, who has 566 career receptions for 7,932 yards and 60 touchdowns, plays out. Both parties easily could move on to explore other options and avenues.

As it stand, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, who were both re-signed this offseason, Erik Ezukanma, a 2022 fourth-round pick who was sidelined by a neck injury last year, and Braylon Sanders and Anthony Schwartz, two youngster who spent time on Miami’s practice squad last season, are competing to see who will complements Hill and Jaylen Waddle as Miami’s third receiver.

COULD TIGHT END ROLE GROW?

However, it’s possible that the Dolphins could also use newly acquired tight end Jonnu Smith in that role because the former FIU tight end, who has started 78 games in his seven NFL seasons, is well respected as a seam threat weapon, and led the NFL in yards after the reception for all tight ends in 2023.

The Dolphins also have expressed interest in free agent receiver Tyler Boyd, who has mostly worked in the slot during his tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals. But Boyd has not visited Miami and is seemingly taking his time picking where he'll sign. It's possible that his market could heat up after the draft, which is when free agents can sign without being accounted in the compensatory picks formula.

Wide receiver happens to be one of the deepest positions in the 2024 NFL draft. Six have been given a first-round grade. The Dolphins easily could supplement that position by selecting one of the college wide receivers they like with one of the team’s six draft picks, which includes two picks in the top 55 selections.