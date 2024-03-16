Baker Completes LB Swap with Seahawks

Jerome Baker was released earlier this month after spending six seasons with the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins released Jerome Baker earlier this month and ended up replacing him by signing Jordyn Brooks as an unrestricted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks, and it's now become a swap of linebackers.

Baker agreed to terms with the Seahawks on Saturday, according to multiple reports, with the one-year deal believed to be worth $7 million.

Baker likely will replace Brooks as a starter in Seattle under new head Mike Macdonald, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator.

The Dolphins released Baker on March 5 to save $9 million against the salary cap.

He became the eighth Dolphins veteran to sign with another team this offseason, following DT Christian Wilkins (Las Vegas Raiders), G Robert Hunt (Carolina Panthers), DB Brandon Jones (Denver Broncos), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Minnesota Vikings), DT Raekwon Davis (Indianapolis Colts), S DeShon Elliott (Pittsburgh) and Wilson.

BAKER'S DOLPHINS CAREER

A third-round pick out of Ohio State in the 2018 NFL draft, Baker was tied for second-longest-tenured member of the roster in 2023 with Durham Smythe and Jason Sanders, behind only Xavien Howard.

Baker was a solid starter for the Dolphins, reaching 100 tackles in three of his six seasons, and he was durable, having never missed a game before he was sidelined twice in 2023 (first by a knee injury and then by his wrist injury in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills when he continued playing for a while despite having suffered a broken bone).

The highlight of Baker's 2023 season was his pick-six in the Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.