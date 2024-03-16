Berrios Back for Another Go

The Miami Dolphins have made their first significant move of the offseason at wide receiver, bringing back Braxton Berrios.

The former University of Miami agreed to terms on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $3 million, according to multiple reports.

Berrios, who also played for the New England Patriots and New York Jets earlier in his career, joined the Dolphins last offseason as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal.

In 16 games last season, Berrios caught 27 passes, the third-highest number among the Dolphins wide receivers, for 238 yards and one touchdown.

Berrios also was very solid on kick returns, averaging 10.2 yards on punt returns and 24.5 yards on kickoff returns, though he wasn't able to break a long one — his longest punt return was 19 yards and his longest kickoff return was 33 yards.

THE DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVER CORPS SITUATION

Berrios became the first of the Dolphins' five unrestricted free agent wide receivers to re-sign with the team, and the move came two days after Cedrick Wilson Jr. agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints.

The other three are River Cracraft, Chase Claypool and Robbie Chosen, who made a free agent visit with the Dolphins on Friday.

The Dolphins still could add other wide receiver options to complement Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and battle with 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma for playing time.

Some of the targets in the passing game also could end up going to new tight end Jonnu Smith and possibly Jody Fortson as well.

Berrios became the seventh free agent to re-sign with the Dolphins to re-sign this offseason, following CB Nik Needham, P Jake Bailey, RB Salvon Ahmed, DT Da'Shawn Hand, as well as restricted free agents Robert Jones and Elijah Campbell.