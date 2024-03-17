Keeping Track of Former Dolphins

Former Dolphins first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene is headed to the Washington Commanders

A couple of former Miami Dolphins players landed their 2024 teams Sunday, with cornerback Noah Igbinohene agreeing to terms with the Washington Commanders and defensive tackle John Jenkins re-signing with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Igbinoghene, the Dolphins' last of three first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft, followed former Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Washington after the Dolphins traded him last summer.

Igbinoghene was one of four former Dolphins first-round picks looking for a new team this offseason and the second to find it, following wide receiver DeVante Parker, who went from being released by the New England Patriots to signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The other two are quarterback Ryan Tannehill and edge defender Charles Harris, who remained without a team as of early Sunday afternoon.

Here's the full scorecard of former Dolphins players — excluding those who played for Miami in 2023 — who became free agents this offseason.

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

QB Ryan Tannehill — Unsigned (last season with Tennessee)

RB Matt Breida — Unsigned (last season with N.Y. Giants)

RB Chase Edmonds — Re-signed with Tampa Bay

RB Brandon Bolden — Unsigned (last season with Las Vegas)

WR DeVante Parker — Signed with Philadelphia (formerly with New England)

WR Mack Hollins — Signed with Buffalo (formerly with Atlanta)

WR Trent Sherfield — Signed with Minnesota (formerly with Buffalo)

WR Jakeem Grant — Unsigned (last season with Cleveland)

TE Mike Gesicki — Signed with Cincinnati (formerly with New England);

T Geron Christian — Unsigned (last season with Cleveland)

T Billy Turner — Unsigned (last season with N.Y. Jets)

C Dan Feeney — Signed with Minnesota (formerly with Chicago)

C Michael Deiter — Unsigned (last season with Houston)

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

EDGE Kyle Van Noy — Unsigned (last season with Baltimore)

EDGE Charles Harris — Unsigned (last season with Detroit)

DT Adam Butler — Re-signed with Las Vegas

DT John Jenkins — Re-signed with Las Vegas

CB Noah Igbinoghene — Signed with Washington (formerly with Dallas)

K Greg Joseph — Unsigned (last season with Minnesota)

P Thomas Morstead — Re-signed with N.Y. Jets

P Matt Haack — Re-signed with Buffalo