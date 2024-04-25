Webb Gets Second Call at Announcing Dolphins Pick

The NFL announced its roster of legends and celebrities who will be announcing draft selections Friday night, and Richmond Webb officially got the call to do the honors for the Miami Dolphins.

Webb is scheduled to announce the 55th overall selection in Round 2, joining former players like Jamaal Charles (Kansas City), T.J. Houshmandzadeh (Cincinnati) and Haloti Ngata (Baltimore) and celebrites like Ric Flair (Tampa Bay) in announcing Day 2 picks.

RICHMOND WEBB'S PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCING A DOLPHINS PICK

This will be a second time for Webb and we can only hope it goes a tad more smoothly than the first.

The first time Webb was called to announce a Dolphins pick was 2019 when the draft was in Nashville and he was slated to announce the team's second-round selection.

Problem was that the Dolphins never made a second-round selection that year.

That was the year the Dolphins traded down in the second round, from 48th to 62nd, in a deal with the New Orleans Saints, only to send that 62nd overall selection (along with a fifth-round pick) to the Arizona Cardinals for quarterback Josh Rosen — a move that clearly didn't pan out for Miami.

For those wondering about such things, the 48th overall selection in the Dolphins' original spot became center Erik McCoy, while the Cardinals used pick 62 on wide receiver Andy Isabella.

As for Webb, he simply moved on to the third round and joined then-Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake (already scheduled) to announce the team's selection in that round, which was used on offensive lineman Michael Deiter from Wisconsin.