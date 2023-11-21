Salvon Ahmed was placed on injured reserve because of a season-ending foot injury he suffered in the Miami Dolphins' 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders

The Miami Dolphins tailback unit has been thinned out by another injury.

Tailback Salvon Ahmed, who scored an 11-yard touchdown against the Raiders, was placed on injured reserve because of a season-ending foot injury, leaving the Dolphins with two healthy tailbacks — Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. — on the 53-man roster heading into Friday's game against the New York Jets.

"God has been preparing me for moments like these for a long time," Ahmed wrote on his Instragram account. "2024, gonna be back and better."

Ahmed becomes the fourth tailback placed on injured reserve this season. Wilson began the season on injured reserve because of a torso and hand injury. He's since returned and gained 29 rushing yards on seven carries, but was inactive for last Sunday's game.

Dolphins tailbacks are banged up

Rookie sensation De'Von Achane, who is averaging 11.8 yards per carry, spent a month on injured reserve because of a knee injury he re-aggravated against the Raiders, and fellow rookie Chris Brooks has spent the past month on injured reserve because of a leg injury.

Achane and Wilson are presently on the active roster, which means they are eligible to play against the Jets. However, Achane will likely be limited during practice this week because of the knee injury, which limited him to one carry and one catch against the Raiders.

The Dolphins promoted receiver Robbie Chosen up from the practice squad to take Ahmed's spot, and Miami signed tailback Darryton Evans back to the practice squad.

Evans was on Miami's practice squad earlier this season, but left to join the Chicago Bears' 53-man roster. He got waived last week, but had gained 105 yards and scored one touchdown on 30 carries, and caught seven passes for 49 yards in the five games he played for the Bears.

Dolphins have two return from IR spots

The Dolphins have two spots available for players on injured reserve to return to the 53-man roster, and it's unclear at this point if one will be used on Brooks.

The only other players Miami for whom could use a return from injured reserve spot is guard Isaiah Wynn, who suffered a serious quadricep injury last month, and receiver Erik Ezukanma, who is nursing a neck injury that got him placed on the reserve non-football injury list.

Ahmed, a fourth-year veteran who has been with Miami since the former Washington standout was claimed off waivers as a rookie, finished the year gaining 61 yards and scoring one touchdown on 22 carries. The pending free agent also caught 16 passes, turning those receptions into 88 yards and one touchdown.