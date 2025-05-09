Miami Dolphins Rookie Jersey Numbers Announced
The Miami Dolphins' newest players finally got their jersey numbers revealed as rookie minicamp begins Friday and runs through Sunday.
Here’s what number each rookie will wear this coming season: Quinn Ewers (14), Dante Trader Jr. (29), Ollie Gordon II (31), Jason Marshall Jr. (33), Jonah Savaiinaea (72), Kenneth Grant (90), Zeek Biggers (93), and Jordan Phillips (94).
A few of these numbers have connections to past Dolphins players. For example, Phillips’ 94 is obviously the same number Christian Wilkins had before leaving in free agency for the Las Vegas Raiders.
However, the more direct connection probably is to defensive tackle Randy Starks, who also wore 94 and went to the University of Maryland, just like Phillips. Starks and Wilkins were quite good, so Phillips has a lot to live up to while wearing the number.
Savaiinaea is also picking up the legacy from a recent Dolphins star, because the only reason 72 was available was due to Terron Armstead’s retirement. Savaiinaea won’t take Armstead’s place at left tackle, but he will be an important part of Miami’s offensive line at guard.
The Arizona product isn’t the only rookie getting a number from a player who left this offseason. Raheem Mostert wore Gordon’s 31 during the previous three seasons before he was released and subsequently signed with the Raiders this offseason.
Gordon wore number 0 at Oklahoma State, but that number was taken by quarterback Zach Wilson. Gordon mentioned during his post-draft press conference that he wouldn’t fight to get the number from Wilson.
"Like I said, I’m a team guy, so if my guy wants to put that zero on, that’s my teammate now, I’m going to respect him,” Gordon said. “He’s a big dawg, and I know my boundaries. I’m going to be cool; I’m going to respect it. I just have to find something else I look good in.”
Grant getting 90 harkens back to comments he made earlier this offseason about not wanting to take his college number, 78, from veteran guard James Daniels.
"I’m thinking 90 right now," Grant said the day after he was selected with the 13th overall selection. "Yeah, that’s what I’m thinking about. I was going to go with number 94, but I want to be my own person instead of getting the same number as ‘Wilks’ (Christian Wilkins).”
As for some less recent connections, Ewers is the first Dolphins quarterback to wear 14 since Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2020. Additionally, a massive defensive tackle like Biggers getting 93 is an interesting call back to Ndamukong Suh wearing the number in Miami.
Lastly, it should be pointed out that Trader Jr. getting 29 means he’ll carry Sam Madison’s legacy in the Dolphins secondary. Madison was an All-Pro cornerback who played 12 seasons in the NFL, including nine for the Dolphins. He was also on the team’s coaching staff from 2022 through 2023.