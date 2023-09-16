Breaking Down the Saturday Moves

The Dolphins added a veteran defensive tackle and elevated two players from the practice squad

The Miami Dolphins made a series of roster moves the day before their Week 2 game against the New England Patriots, along with a couple of practice squad elevations.

Defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand was signed to the active roster and second-year safety Verone McKinley III was waived.

Linebackers Chase Winovich and Cameron Goode both were elevated from the practice squad, and lastly defensive back Kelvin Joseph did not accompany the team to New England because of family reasons.

A HELPING HAND

The promotion of Hand really shouldn't be surprising because he looked solid in training camp until he was sidelined by a knee injury and also because the Dolphins needed some help at the position.

The only defensive linemen on the roster before this move were Christian Wilkins, Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis and rookie free agent Brandon Pili.

Hand, the former fourth-round pick of the Detroit Lions, could provide some help for the run defense, which struggled in the season opener against the Chargers.

Hand is a vested veteran and not having him on the active roster for Week 1 means his salary will not be fully guaranteed if the Dolphins decide to move on at some point.

As for McKinley, don't be surprised if he winds up back on the practice squad sooner rather than later. The move involving him might be a sign that 2022 starter Brandon Jones is ready for a bigger role on defense after being limited in training camp as he returned from a torn ACL.

THE PRACTICE SQUAD ELEVATIONS

Goode will be active for a second consecutive game and again figures to play a role on special teams. He played 17 snaps in the kicking game against the Chargers.

The same goes for Winovich, who also could get some snaps as an edge defender in the event that Jaelan Phillips winds up not being able to play. Phillips popped up on the injury report Friday after sustaining a back injury in practice. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

The absence of Joseph also will be most felt on special teams. He tied for the team lead with Duke Riley with 24 special teams snaps in the season opener.