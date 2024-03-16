Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Wynn, Wilkins, Weaver, and More

Part 1 of a weekend All Dolphins mailbag:

From Leon Fresco (FrescoLeon):

Do you believe the Dolphins have any “wink, wink” deals for after June 1 with some offensive linemen? Maybe Kendall Lamm and Isaiah Wynn?

Hey Leon, your question obviously refers to the extra $18 million in cap space the Dolphins will get once Xavien Howard’s contract comes off the books in June and I can’t say for sure, but that possibility certainly does exist. But also understand that a “wink-wink” agreement is not binding and there’s a risk involved if the free agent winds up getting an interesting offer in the meantime.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, I'm intrigued, where do you see the Dolphins Free Agency so far better than expected; as expected; worse than expected, and why?

Hey Jorge, I would say it’s been about as expected because I think we (in the media) pretty much had concluded the Dolphins were not going to re-sign their two big UFAs, Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt, and Andrew Van Ginkel felt like a 50-50 proposition going in. As for the players signed, the Dolphins haven’t thrown huge money at any player, which is exactly what we thought (mainly because they didn’t have big money to throw around).

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Probably similar to Baltimore but any hints as to Anthony Weaver's defense? 4-3? 3-4? 46? Not too many may know what I mean by last one, lol. Also so far in FA I see some solid players, no stars. Is that enough to win?

Hey Dave, I would expect the Dolphins to use a 3-4 look as their man alignment, though like every other team they’ll vary from time to time. As for signing solid free agents as opposed to stars, the Dolphins still have their share of front-line players and those guys will have to stand out in 2024 and the team also will need improvement from other returning players.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

So with the first wave of NFL free agency done, might the Dolphins be in bargain bin shopping mode in hopes of signing a few prove-it deals? Or is there splash with cash deals left for Miami?

Hey Ed, the Dolphins haven’t made any splash signings yet and I wouldn’t look for any of those this year, either, based on the fact they have to address the contract situations of Jevon Holland, Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips in addition to the expected extension coming for Tua. Those deals won’t greatly affect the 2024 cap, but they will have an impact moving forward.

From Justin (@justinc3502):

Thoughts on T’Vondre Sweat at 55 as a replacement for Wilkins? With Brewer being versatile on the line, what are the chances we try re-signing Williams or targeting JPJ in the draft? Also, what other options at guard would you look out for yet?

Hey Justin, I would have no issue with Sweat at 55, though the addition of five newcomers at defensive tackle in the past two weeks along with the re-signing of Da’Shawn Hand should suffice (even with understanding that not all those guys will make the 53-man roster). I think Brewer was signed to play center, so I’m no feeling JPJ at 21. I think a guard would be a possibility in the draft or maybe even more precisely a tackle who can play guard until Terron Armstead is done and then take over at that spot.

From Mark Schoninger (@SchoningerMark):

Thank you for years of detailed reporting! One of your tenets is injuries are not an excuse. Last year, the Phins were a M*A*S*H unit. If injuries don’t matter, then why is talent level important — shouldn’t the Phins just sign the most inexpensive players possible and coach them up?

Hey Mark, you’re taking my words out of context, so let me clarify. Of course injuries matter. But to suggest that injuries were the sole reason the Dolphins came up short last season is off base, particularly since every team deals with injuries to one extent or another. And the truth is the Dolphins were decimated by injuries on defense by the time they reached the playoffs, but they had most of their offensive players in the lineup for the playoff game at Kansas City.

From DundeeDolphin (@DundeeDolphin):

Our new defensive signings appear to have improved game intelligence, toughness, and winning mentality and experience. Do you agree? Is this important? What difference will it make? Thanks. Favorite Dolphins FA signing?

Please understand that every time a free agent joins a team, you’re going to hear all the great things about a player, much the same way it happens with draft picks. And are we suggesting that Wilkins, Van Ginkel and Hunt, to name three, were lacking in game intelligence, toughness, winning mentality and experience? I’ll say no to that. For example, Jordan Poyer absolutely is a tough dude, but so was DeShon Elliott, who’s now gone. So this stuff gets overblown to a large degree. As for my favorite FA signing so far, I’ll go Jonnu Smith on offense and Jordyn Brooks on defense.

From Paid_in_Full (@LivinNthe210):

Alain, is Jackson Powers Johnson IOL Oregon the guy at 21 or do you think they pivot to defense for, say, Laiatu Latu, DE UCLA or Cooper DeJean, DB Iowa? I like any of these three.

Hey PIF, would be surprised if it ended up being JPJ based on the signing of Brewer and the prospects available at tackle. I could see either one of the other two guys, and it’s going to depend on which the Dolphins like better and who’s available at 21.

From Luis Rodriguez (@Elfrijol3232):

Hi Poup, so why the uproar? ‘Cause we didn’t keep our own? Hill/Ramsey/Chubb > Wilkins/AVG/Hunt (imo). Good teams lose good players. That’s what makes the NFL the best league. Really good teams find a way to overcome the loss in personnel. Thoughts?

Hey Luis, what uproar? And why does it have to be Hill/Ramsey/Chubb vs. Wilkins/AVG/Hunt? If there is an uproar, it’s that the Dolphins failed to get Wilkins and Hunt signed to extensions before they became UFAs and, if we’re going to be honest, a better blueprint for long-term success involves draft and development (meaning, re-signing your own picks) as opposed to chasing expensive players from other teams.

From Common Reader (@SnackService1):

I'm going to add all Vikings games to my schedule next year. 2024 is going to be Peak Gink. Which departing player are you most interested in following?

Hey there, that’s a very interesting question. I think my answer here would be Christian Wilkins because of the huge contract he got from the Raiders and whether the Dolphins made a mistake in letting him leave.

From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):

Hi Alain, like always, good job. Do you think Miami will pursue a Dalton Kincaid or one of the OT available in FA. You think they'll draft a DL with their pick in Rd 1 or 2?

Hey Bob, I’m assuming you mean Dalton Risner? I don’t think the Dolphins are done adding players and an offensive lineman absolutely is a possibility. As for draft predictions, it’s going to depend on how the draft plays out, so I’d be inclined to bet against an interior defensive lineman in either of the first two rounds.

From Jesse (@JesseBlattstein):

With all these signings, who do the Dolphins prioritize in the draft now...?

Hey Jesse, the Dolphins should focus on getting the best player at every turn because they need to build up their supply of young players. All things being equal, I think the priority positions should be guard, edge defender and safety.

From Brandon Quinn (via email):

My long-winded plan a few weeks back for our defense (a 3-3-5 base front essentially) is sort of taking shape! Replaced Queen in my version with Brooks, and Baker with Walker Jr. — which to me is a wash. And I wanted B Jones back, but getting Poyer that cheap is a steal. Let's add one more veteran at secondary - Pat Peterson please?! Now comes the tricky part - big, cheap bodies. I'm eyeing three dudes under $2 million that could save our season: John Jenkins, John Hankins, and Linval Joseph. I think Fotu to the Jets at $2.5 million is something we should have looked at as well. Are there any other value veterans I'm missing that could be key? Any more areas of need? (I'm willing to bet heavy we go OL in draft and I like giving EZ-E a shot at WR3). You're the man, thanks for the offseason coverage.

Hey Brandon, the Dolphins already have signed five new defensive tackles, I have a hard time them adding several more. More areas of need right now probably would include guard, edge defender and safety. Pat Peterson is an interesting name and he’s from South Florida, so I’m sure he’d be interested in a homecoming.

From Brian Z (via email):

Cordarrelle Patterson, are we in or we out for signing him? He seems like he could be a bit of a Swiss army knife type player. Maybe RB, slot WR, tight end, trick play mix. What do you think?

Hey Brian, I like Patterson a lot as an all-around player, but we really going to add him to an offense where getting everybody involved already is an issue? Don’t think it’s happening.

From Dave Gober (via email):

Hi Alain, thanks for all you do! This offseason has definitely been a bloodbath on the defensive side with the departure of several starters and key contributors (Wilkins, Van Ginkel, Howard, Baker, Jones, Davis, and Elliott). Just speculating here, but that seems like Grier’s plan going into free agency, barring some players giving a hometown discount to stay. Do you think that was his strategy, and could that have also played a factor in the mutual decision leading to Vic Fangio’s departure, since the talent level was going to be depleted?

Hey Dave, Howard and Baker always were likely to leave because of the salary cap; Jones, Davis and Elliott were not priority re-signings; Wilkins was just too expensive given the Dolphins cap situation; and AVG also got a major salary boost. I don’t believe any of this was part of some grand rebuilding plan. It also had nothing to do with Fangio leaving; that was a mutual agreement because players didn’t care for Fangio’s style and he wanted to go to Philadelphia.