Is Dalvin Cook still an option? Is signing an edge defender on the horizon? How much bigger of a factor will the running game be? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 3 of the latest SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Hebert Gutierrez Morales (via email):

Hi Alain, thank you very much for your work and for your answers in the weekly mailbag. I understand it’s common in the NFL to hire players from the same division, because the other coaches know better the players inside the division than the outside ones. But, in the case of Miami, I have the impression the team hires more former players from Patriots and Jets than the Bills but, ironically, the Bills hire more former players from Miami than Jets and New England. Do you think it’s related with the system? Or it’s just a coincidence? About the division, I know Mr. Huizenga, when the new divisions were defined, he asked Miami to remain in AFC East instead of AFC South, and then NFL sent Colts to the South. In my opinion that was not a good decision for the team, but the former owner made that petition because the history and the rivalry with the other three teams. What do you think? Would you take the change to AFC South or was it OK to remain in AFC East?

Hey Hebert, I haven’t studied the number when it comes to which teams within the division the AFC East teams prefer, but I do think it would be a coincidence to explain why the Dolphins would have more former Jets and Patriots and for the Bills to have more Jets or Patriots. But, yeah, familiarity does play a big role in signing free agents. As for the other question, it’s easy to look back and say it was a mistake, but the division realignment took place in 2002 and at the time nobody knew Tom Brady would become Tom Brady and the Pats would dominate the NFL for like 20 years. Also understand that the Dolphins didn’t always draw crowds the way they do now, so keeping the annual games against the Patriots, Jets and Bills made sense, even at the cost of more travel instead of short trips to Houston, Jacksonville and Tennessee. So, again, it’s really easy to say it was a mistake, but I’m not sure it’s fair.

From Earl Gottfried (vai email):

Hello Alain, good work keeping up with all of the recent changes! With the possibility of Brady's buy-into of the Raiders, do you think the Dolphins "emergency break glass" QB plan may have changed or will they ride it out with White if Tua goes down for the season? Do you think Brady's Raiders possibility is a slap at the Dolphins for tampering and the change of "next in line" owner? I like the line additions of Wynn and Ogbuehi, but find it interesting that both have played predominantly tackle with little at guard. Do you think they will add a guard-specific player or see which can compete at LG?

Hey Earl, here we go rapid-fire style: Yes, the Dolphins will be going with Mike White at QB if something happens to Tua now that Brady no longer can be a “break-glass-in-case-of-emergency” option. No, I don’t think Brady joining the Raiders in a minority owner capacity is a “slap at the Dolphins.” Wynn has played guard in the NFL, and there are many who thought that should his position after he got drafted in the first round.

From Prince-Bishop Militantly Aardvark #FPBE #Resist (@MilitantlyA):

This strikes me as a transitional year when the Dolphins win a playoff game (maybe two) and make a move towards being genuine contenders, but don't get all the way to the Super Bowl. One more year of building will get the job done. Your thoughts, if you please.

Hey PBMA, no, I don’t see this at all as a transitional year. The Dolphins have had a winning record the past three seasons, made the playoffs last year, then went out and made big-time additions with Vic Fangio and Jalen Ramsey.

From Stanford J. Young (@SportsMDE):

I know you can’t talk about who you see lining up on the OL and where, but do you think Miami will give Wynn a shot to compete at LG?

Hey Stanford, yes, I do think there’s a very good possibility the Dolphins will give Wynn the opportunity to win the left guard. Ultimately, the Dolphins want the five best O-linemen in the starting lineup.

From Dan Ford (@CaribbeanClark):

Do you ever remember an offseason where so many different players worked to transform their bodies? Austin Jackson, Tanner Conner, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips — give Dave Puloka a raise.

Hey Dan, I’m not really sure it’s anything unusual because it’s part of the job requirement of playing in the NFL, to consistently look for ways to get better. But, sure, I’m all for giving Dave a raise.

From Bob Curvelo @curvelo13):

With Van Ginkel getting some work inside, do you think they might bring back Ingram or someone else for some edge depth?

Hey Bob, absolutely, though as you suggest it might not necessarily be Ingram. We discussed the possibilities when we examined Van Ginkel getting work at inside linebacker this week.

From Pablo Morales (@pball0621):

Do you think Van Ginkel has the instincts and body type to make the transition to MLB in Fangio’s system?

Hey Pablo, that’s a good question and we’ll find out soon enough, though it just be pointed out that AVG was an edge player in college along with his entire time in the NFL. The biggest question will be how well he can cover.

From Eric (@eric__jf)::

Which player has been the biggest surprise you have seen in OTAs thus far?

Hey Eric, the media has been allowed at one OTA so far because the other two this past week were closed to the media, so I don’t have a very big sample size. If you want a name of somebody unexpected I liked from what I saw Tuesday, I’ll go with rookie free agent running back Chris Brooks.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Tua looks, for lack of a better word, bulkier. In limited time you observed, seen any negative effect on throws. Also, you said on podcast, White has slow throwing motion. You talking Tebow windup?

As I’ve mentioned many times, the media has had one look at Dolphins practice (other than rookie minicamp) and I didn’t see anything different in the way Tua throws the ball. As for White, I’m not sure it reaches Tebow level, but it’s entirely too slow for my liking.

From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):

Are we set at RB or is Cook still an option for us?

Hey Mark, I would never say never, but I just don’t buy this idea of Dalvin Cook joining the Dolphins. It’s flat-out not happening via trade and I’d say it’s also highly unlikely if the Vikings somehow decided to release him (which I also don’t see happening).

From Shea Cutshaw (@sheacutshawshow):

McDaniel apparently apologized and promised to run the ball more. What do you think this actually looks like, though, when you have weapons like Waddle and Hill?

Hey Shea, yeah, the presence of Waddle and Hill will always — or should — keep the Dolphins offense from becoming run-oriented, but where McDaniel can live up to his new promise is by sticking with it if it’s thriving in a particular game and also by relying a bit more on it in short-yardage situations as opposed to always defaulting to the passing game.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every week for the All Dolphins mailbag via Twitter or via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.