Dolphins Not Joining Jersey Change Parade

The Denver Broncos became the latest NFL team Monday to unveil new uniforms for the 2024 season, but those vocal Miami Dolphins fans hoping the team will follow suit — specifically permanently switch to their throwbacks — apparently will be out of luck again.

The Dolphins' throwbacks arguably are among sports' most popular uniforms, but despite a few seasonal cameos with Miami donning those fan-favorite uniforms, there seems to be a reluctance to switch to the “old-school” uniforms full time.

In 2013, the Dolphins drastically changed their logo, jerseys, helmet and color scheme. Designed by owner Stephen Ross, it remains his official stamp on the team.

Ross bought 50 percent of the franchise 2008 from then-owner Wayne Huizenga and became 95% owner in 2009. Ross, a real estate developer, made this new logo a metaphorical cornerstone of what was now and is his team. Huizenga, who owned the team from 1990 until selling to Ross, even put his own spin on the Dolphins logo and uniforms.

Since 2013, the “throwback” Dolphins’ uniforms have been set aside for special occasions — Miami wore their white throwbacks against New England and their aqua throwbacks against Dallas. Whether it be nationally televised or divisional home games, the “throwbacks” are always a welcomed vision.

Team president/CEO/vice chairman Tom Garfinkel was asked the Dolphins Challenge Cancer event in February about the idea of making a permanent move to throwbacks.

"Yeah, we're very happy ... I love the throwbacks. I love when we wear them. I love celebrating our history.” Garfinkel said. “And I think they're very appropriate for celebrating our history. And it keeps them special that we wear them a couple times a year."

Even with teases and subliminal pleas from current players like safety Jevon Holland, it seems the current trend of throwing it back may not become a permanent fixture in Miami.

Before the Broncos on Monday, the New York Jets and Detroit Lions earlier had unveiled new uniforms for 2024.

In Miami, it does seem that Ross will forever have a steady hand regarding this topic and it was confirmed by the franchise's greatest of all time, quarterback Dan Marino.

In a Super Bowl media week interview with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms in February, Marino seemed to toss any and all hopes of a permanent return of the throwbacks.

“I don’t think (Ross) will, because that was kinda his baby, you know what I mean?” said the Hall of Famer. In fairness, he did elaborate with, “I’d like to see them come back too, because they look great!”

However, in one final real spike of an idea, Marino shot it straight with the duo, almost like one of his passes, and it hit hard.

“At the same time, he owns the team, and I don’t think he wants to answer that question anymore.”

Despite Ross’s reluctance at a real chance at a permanent return, there is always the “quality over quantity” mindset. As long as Ross runs the show, the throwbacks will remain for those special couple of times a season.