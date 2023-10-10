Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Jeff Wilson, Van Ginkel, Brooks, and More

Is Bradley Chubb rounding into form? Where does Robbie Chosen fit in on offense? Tackling those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the post-Giants game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Richard Grosso (@rjgro):

Putting aside the major injuries weakening the Bills as the season progresses, was our near domination by them truly who we are gonna be against the top echelon, or does our youth & the newness of our schemes suggest we have room to improve enough to really contend in Dec & Jan?

Hey Richard, I don’t think the Buffalo game was an indictment of the Dolphins’ ability to “hang with the big boys,” so to speak. They got dominated up front by a very good team that brought it’s A game, whereas the Dolphins didn’t have theirs. I absolutely would expect the Dolphins to offer a much better performance the next time they face the Bills. The Eagles in Week 7 also will be a big test in that regard because them and the 49ers are the standard right now.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

This week’s snap counts were so strange. Hill in less than 50% of the time. Wilson w/ more snaps than Berrios. Long in on almost every snap. Why do you think things played out this way?

Hey Dana, Mike McDaniel said Cedrick Wilson earned playing time with his practice work and then impressed in the run game. As for Hill, I think he was dealing with some minor ankle stuff that limited his snap count (sure made it count, though, didn’t he?). With Long on defense, that probably was matchup-related.

From Mario (@margreek):

Barring any injuries to other RBs, how do you see Wilson Jr. being used when he comes back?

As an editor’s note, that question came in before it was reported that De’Von Achane would have to miss a few weeks with a knee injury, but I think the answer is the same. Wilson will get rotational work and probably would get some short-yardage carries in particular.

From James Sonny Burnett (@JamesBurnett11):

Should the Dolphins have offered a multi-year extension to Van Ginkel? Also, is the best edge player on the team right now? Because I think he is.

Hey James, in retrospect, yeah, the Dolphins absolutely should have given AVG a long-term deal when they re-signed him instead of just a one-year contract, but I’m not sure they expected this kind of production from him. I don’t know if I’d be ready to call him the best edge defender on the team, but he’s clearly having the best season (they are two different things).

From Dan Phin Fan (@DPodawiltz):

Are you seeing any signs that Chubb is regaining his form and rediscovering the player we thought we traded for?

Hey Dan, it’s tough to tell because what’s happened is that he’s been very noticeable against weaker offensive linemen and not so much against better ones. That’s the pattern I’ve seen so far this season.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

Hey Alain. There was talk Jeff Wilson was the odd man out and might get traded but with the injury to Achane and given Mostert has had injury issues, do you see him now having a lifeline with the team?

Hey OGJ, yeah, I think the last thing the Dolphins are going to do is leave themselves short at any position with the potential of this season. So, yeah, I don’t think he’s going anywhere.

From Troy Darcey 02 (@02_darcey):

Who would we miss the most from the starters considering the backups we have. AVG is a stud, Lamm is playing at a decent level but Eichenberg was pretty bad when he had to jump in. So besides the QB, whose injury would leave the biggest hole in our team? I'll go with Williams.

If I have a choice of the entire roster, then my vote would go to Tyreek Hill — yes, even with all the speed the Dolphins would still have.

From Mike Mangaras (@mangaras_mike):

Obviously with Achane out the GREATEST OFFENSE IN THE HISTORY OF THE NFL takes a little bit of a hit, but even so, can you admit that we’re still gonna SMASH every offensive category?

Hey Mike, love your confidence. Let’s revisit this in January. I’m not making any kind of prediction.

From 2Jays (@jay_bones)

Can Dolphins players not play hurt? Injured, you can’t play. Hurt, you can. It seems like they are super conservative with players.

Hey Jay, I think I prefer being conservative with players rather than rushing them back and taking the chance of aggravating something, especially when we’re talking about September or October games.

From Showtime (@Showtime_Mia):

Does Cam Smith have a chance to even play on defense this season? Eli Apple has been playing good lately and we are getting players back.

Yeah, that’s a good, valid question. Based on what I saw in camp, I think Smith is going to be a really good player in the NFL and I’m not sure it’s a major deal if his legit playing time starts this year or next. I would just hope he could help the defense if he happened to be needed this year.

From steve , (@jujusimba7777):

What to do with jeff wilson? On roster/trade? Keep Brooks on roster. He’s too good to lose via waivers and has versatility; maybe cut Ahmed? What do you think happens? Also, is Robbie Chosen worthy of roster spot? Cedrick Wilson is stepping up a bit, and now Claypool arrived.

This question came before the Achane diagnosis, but certainly will play when he’s back. At that point, the Dolphins will have Mostert, Achane, Wilson, Ahmed and Brooks. That’s a lot of halfbacks and, based on playing styles and experience, I do think Ahmed might be the most vulnerable there. But I also know that Mike McDaniel really likes him. Robbie Chosen is worthy of a roster spot, but I’m not sure I like his prospects after the addition of Chase Claypool..

From Dom V (@DomthefinV):

Who would you trade for to make the defense better and when do you think jalen Ramsey comes back?

Hey Dom, I think Jalen Ramsey is the biggest acquisition on defense the Dolphins will make. As for when he’ll be back, I’d guess late November.

From Darryl Carpenter (@dazspire):

Surely time to use Brooks on the short-yardage situations and goal to go?

Hey Darryl, that would be cool, no? I’d like to see it happen. I’m not sure we’re there yet, though.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

In regards to the Giants game, what impressed & distressed you about Sunday’s game?

Hey Ed, what impressed me was the speed that again was on display and the pass rush taking advantage of a horrible Giants O-line like it was supposed to do. As for distressing, there was nothing, really because the pick-six was an aberration and it was the only reason the final score was even remotely close.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Check out our daily podcast (All Dolphins Podcast) on YouTube and also available wherever you get your audio podcasts under Miami Dolphins Insider on the Fans First Sports Network. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.