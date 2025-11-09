Dolphins Week 10 Instant Takeaways: Smothering Defense Leads the Way
The Miami Dolphins aren't giving up on the 2025 season, that much is clear.
It still would take something of a miracle for the Dolphins to be able to make any kind of a playoff push, but they still have the potential to come up with really impressive effort.
That has to be the biggest takeaway from the dominating performance they put together in ending their seven-game losing streak against the Buffalo Bills.
The Dolphins used a combination of great defense and big plays on offense to defeat the Bills for the first time since Week 3 of the 2022 season.
And unlike that 2022 game, the Dolphins were in control of this one from start to finish.
The Dolphins defense set the tone with a three-and-out on Buffalo's first possession and then kept holding off the Bills thanks to three takeaways on defense — fumble recoveries by JuJu Brents and Minkah Fitzpatrick and a key interception by safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.
Equally important was the effort of the run defense, which made James Cook a non-factor. That put the onus on QB Josh Allen, but then the Dolphins were able to put consistent pressure on him and did the job against what is a mediocre wide receiver corps.
Offensively, it again was the De'Von Achane show, with the stud running back putting the finishing touches on a 174-yard rushing performance with a 35-yard touchdown, not that long after he had a 59-yard touchdown.
Achane ended the game with 225 total yards, further cementing his standing as the team MVP.
Of course, the question is why the Dolphins haven't beeen able to produce this kind of performance more consistently this season, but this is what makes a good team.
It's the ability to do it more than just occasionally.
That's been lacking from the Dolphins all season, but at least on this day they spanked the team that's owned the division, sending Josh Allen to the bench for the final 3:17 with Buffalo losing an AFC East game by more than seven points for the first time since 2018.
THOUGHTS ON WADDLE, BRENTS, BONNER
-- While Achane stole the show, we shouldn't discount the contributions of Jaylen Waddle, who had yet another big showing as the new No. 1 receiver.
-- Tua Tagovailoa had overall a pretty solid performance, even with his two interceptions. And, let's be honest, they were not crushing picks at all. In fact, both served almost as third-down punts. The first gave Buffalo the ball 41 yards downfield, and the second even more, coming in at 54 yards after the Bills committed a penalty on the return.
-- The Dolphins might have discovered something with cornerback JuJu Brents, and we certainly have to hope whatever injury sidelined him in the second half isn't serious.
-- The flip side is fellow cornerback Ethan Bonner, who got his chance after Brents left but then was benched after giving up a touchdown where he failed to turn around while having good coverage against Keon Coleman.
-- There was a very long list of defensive standouts in this one, and we include Bradley Chubb, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Zach Sieler, Jack Jones, the two starting inside linebackers, Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson, Dante Trader Jr. and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
-- It was only one reception, but Greg Dulcich showed some great YAC ability after catch a swing pass from Tua. That's why he was signed off the practice squad and replaced Tanner Conner.
-- The two fumbles created by the Dolphins came as the result of team efforts, where Jones and Brooks stripped and punched out the ball where Buffalo players were getting tackled. That, of course, is how it's done.
-- One key factor on defense was solid tackling. That has been an issue throughout the season, but not in this game.
-- Then again, this wasn't a typical Dolphins game, this was just a really good performance by Miami.
-- Of course, the challenge now is to do it again next Sunday when they face the Washington Commanders in Spain. Being able to do that is the next step for the Dolphins to become a better team than their record would suggest.