What O-Lineman Is Best Draft Fit for Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins could take an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2024 draft, but he would have to have specific qualifications

The Miami Dolphins very clearly could use an offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL draft, and it very well could be that they'll select one with their first-round pick.

But which one of the premier offensive line prospects would suit them best? And which ones might be available when their turn comes at number 21, assuming they don't trade up in the first round.

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah tackled the issue during a lengthy pre-draft Zoom session Wednesday, debating prospects like Joe Alt, Taliese Fuaga, Troy Fautanu, J.C. Latham and Amarius Mims. The key qualifications: NFL readiness, position versatility.

"When you look at guys, to me, you want guys that can move around a little bit and guys that can protect," Jeremiah said. "So if I'm looking at where the Miami Dolphins are picking there at 21, Alt's gone. I think Fuaga is gone. I think Fashanu is gone.

"There's a chance that Latham could be there. I think Latham would fit them. I think Fautanu would be a great fit. I don't think he'll be there, he's my 11th player. Look, these guys have them in different orders. But to me, the two that I would feel great about is if somehow Fautanu got there or if it was Latham, in terms of being ready to go right away.

"Amarius Mims has the freaky upside, but it feels like with this Dolphins team they're ready to go right now, and I think the presence of somebody like Latham is a little bit more prepared to step in right now and go."

Latham is a tackle from the University of Alabama and one question with him is whether he'll be available at number 21. His agent is Drew Rosenhaus and he said during an appearance on South Florida TV station WSVN that Latham wouldn't get to the Dolphins, though his opinion might not be the most objective around considering Latham is his client.

But let's remember the two names mentioned by Jeremiah here if the Dolphins go offensive line at 21: Troy Fautanu and J.C. Latham.