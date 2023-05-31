Rookie edge defender Mitchell Agude was the star of a practice that featured big plays by Robbie Chosen and Noah Igbinoghene

The Miami Dolphins conducted their fifth OTA of the 2023 offseason Wednesday, the second one open to the media.

Here were the highlights of the practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex:

-- With the preface that all offseason activities outside of the June minicamp are voluntary and that injuries possibly were involved, these were the players who were not spotted at practice: WR Tyreek Hill, DB Trill Williams, T Terron Armstead, C Connor Williams, DT Zach Sieler, LB Channing Tindall, LB Cameron Goode, CB Jalen Ramsey, S Brandon Jones and CB Xavien Howard. Cornerback Nik Needham was in attendance but not practicing as he continues to recover from his 2022 Achilles injury.

-- Fullback Alec Ingold wore the orange jersey as the best performer in the previous practice, which was Tuesday.

-- This practice featured a good amount of 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 work and the most impressive player was rookie free agent edge defender Mitchell Agude from the University of Miami, who would have had two sacks in game situations and also got close to the quarterback on another occasion.

-- Veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen also had a productive practice, catching a few passes, highlighted by a deep pass over the middle from Tua Tagovailoa where he got behind two defenders. Tua generally threw the ball well, though he did have a very low throw that forced Braxton Berrios to make a shoestring catch.

-- The best deep pass of the practice belonged to Skylar Thompson, who hit wide receiver Braylon Sanders in stride down the right sideline from about 45 yards out.

-- Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene had the one interception of the practice when he jumped across the receiver near the sideline on a pass thrown by rookie free agent James Blackmon. Blackmon also had a bad miss on a short pass to tight end Tanner Conner.

-- QB Mike White, the free agent acquisition from the Jets, had an uneven practice, though he did have a great completion to Chosen down the middle over a linebacker, this after he fumbled the snap and recovered.

-- The defense again had a handful of "sacks," plays where the defensive player likely would have tackled the quarterback had he not stopped — for obvious reasons. Among those with "sacks," other than those from Agude, Justin Bethel, Raekwon Davis, Jaelan Phillips and Malik Reed.

-- Running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who looks slimmer than he did last season, had a nice run up the middle where he showed some nice burst but he later dropped a pass.

-- Other players who dropped passes were TE Tyler Kroft and rookie tight end Elijah Higgins.

-- On one of the plays where Agude got to the quarterback, the play continued and Thompson had a nice completion down the left sideline to rookie running back De'Von Achane.

-- Cornerback Kader Kohou had a very good in coverage, including a pass breakup on a Tua pass to Sanders.

--Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle also had his share of catches in 11-on-11 sessions.

-- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.