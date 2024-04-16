Dolphins Picking Up Fifth-Year Options

The decision to hang on to Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips came as no surprise

As GM Chris Grier himself said Tuesday, there never was much suspense, but he did make it kind of official when he said the Miami Dolphins would be picking up the fifth-year options of the contracts of Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips.

The deadline for teams to exercise the fifth-year option on 2021 first-round picks is May 2, but Waddle and Phillips have been more than more productive for the Dolphins since arriving to make the move a foregone conclusion.

The fifth-year option will mean that Waddle will earn $15.6 million, while Phillips will get $14.4 million based on the NFL salary scale, which involves Pro Bowl appearances and playing time.

The Dolphins selected Waddle with the sixth overall pick in 2021, while they took Phillips with the 18th overall selection.

Picking up the fifth-year option certainly doesn’t preclude the Dolphins for signing either player (or both) to a long-term extension.

The Dolphins picked up the fifth-year option last year on only one of their three 2020 first-round pick, that being Tua Tagovailova. They declined for both Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene, though they signed Jackson to an extension during the 2023 season.

CAUTION WITH PHILLIPS

During his 20-minute annual pre-draft press conference, Grier was asked about Phillips’ weekend comments suggesting he would be ready for the start of the regular season but took a cautious approach.

Phillips is recovering from the torn Achilles tendon he sustained on Black Friday in a Dolphins victory against the New York Jets, while fellow starting outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is recovering from a torn ACL sustained in Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Well, Dr. Phillips, you know, I don't want to speak for him,” Grier joked. “Now, it's been fun watching those guys. They've been rehabbing like crazy. And you guys know them. They're kind of maniacal in just how they attack it.

I don't put any timelines or pressure on it. Our doctors have done a great job working with them and working through the process. So any timelines I wouldn't feel comfortable with until we get to training camp.”