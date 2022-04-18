Potential Dolphins Draft Target: C Cam Jurgens

Breaking down 2022 NFL draft prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins in the third or fourth round

The 2022 NFL draft isn't going to be as eventful as usual for the Miami Dolphins as the result of not having a first- or second-round pick.

That's a reasonable price to pay, however, to be able to land dynamic playamker Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs.

As things stand right now, the Dolphins won't make their first selection until the latter stages of the third round, the 102nd pick overall, and will pick again in the fourth round before then having to wait until the seventh round.

In the days leading up to the draft, we'll continue profiling prospects who the Dolphins might consider either in the third or fourth round.

Draft Profile: Cam Jurgens, center, Nebraska

Cam Jurgens' Background

Jurgens served as the Cornhuskers’ starting center for three straight seasons. Before that, he attended Beatrice High School, was a four-star recruit, and was regarded as the consensus top recruit in the state of Nebraska. He also participated in basketball, discus, and shot put while at Beatrice.

The redshirt-junior center is listed at 6-3, 290 pounds with 33 ⅜ inch arms and 10-inch hands. Jurgens finished his career making 18 consecutive starts at center and was voted Third-Team All-Big Ten. In 414 pass blocking snaps, Jurgens allowed zero sacks, three quarterback hits, and 10 quarterback hurries last season, according to PFF.

Jurgens Scouting Report

Pass Protection: Jurgens can mirror pass rushers effectively and won’t lose to speed rushers very often off the snap. Where he struggles is with power. He can give up his chest a little too easily, leading to him getting pushed back into the quarterback’s lap. He’ll need to add some strength and weight to his frame at the NFL level.

Run Blocking: Jurgens is an experienced and technically sound zone run blocker with a ton of potential to be above-average in that scheme. His ability to pull out in front of runs and block second-level defenders in space will be a strength that immediately translates to the NFL. He’s great at winning with his first step to cut off defensive linemen and seal off rushing lanes. He’s not going to be as successful in a gap power scheme due to a lack of functional strength.

Athletic Ability: This is Jurgens’ best trait. He’s super explosive off the snap and moves well in open space. He can climb to the second level quickly and is capable of creating displacement there. He ran a 4.92 40-yard dash at the combine, which was the fifth-fastest time for an offensive lineman at the event.

Football IQ: Jurgens has some gains he needs to make in that area. He struggles to identify blitzers attacking his gap from the second level, giving them a free path to the quarterback. He showed signs of growth in this area during the 2021 season and has three years of starting experience along with experience making protection calls at the line of scrimmage.

Round Grade: 4th

Projected Role: Developmental starting center in a zone blocking scheme.

How He Fits With the Dolphins

Center is one of Miami’s perceived biggest needs. The only center listed on the team’s roster is 2019 third-round pick Michael Deiter, who started just eight games last season after dealing with a foot injury.

Dieter hasn’t exactly set the world on fire when he did play, leaving a chance for Jurgens to compete for starting reps if he was drafted at either pick 102 or 125.

Outside of an obvious depth chart fit, Jurgens is a perfect scheme fit for what new head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense needs from the center position. McDaniel’s offense will incorporate a lot of outside zone concepts, which requires a center capable of blocking well in space — something Jurgens does very well.

McDaniel also will expect his centers to have quick lateral movement and ability to block linebackers at the second level. Those are two things Jurgens excels at, and they should translate to the NFL level rather easily.

Making the Case for Drafting Cam Jurgens

Miami’s lack of depth at the center position is probably the best argument, and since the Dolphins’ first pick comes outside the top 100, there likely won’t be a lot of day one starters left on the board. Taking a player with Jurgens’ upside is a good way to maximize a later selection. Jurgens needs considerable work in his technique and needs to add functional strength, but his ceiling as a high-end starting center is worth betting on that late in the draft.

Although maybe it wouldn’t be ideal, Miami could survive with Dieter at center during the 2022 season while Jurgens bulks up and develops his game. If new offensive line coach Matt Applebaum can develop him correctly, the Dolphins could have a low-cost starter who is a perfect scheme fit for the 2023 season if they need one.