Dolphins Potential Draft Target Profile: OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

The 2024 NFL Draft is now only days away.

For the first time since 2021, the Miami Dolphins have a first-round pick. The team will pick No. 21 overall, and they have pick No. 55 in the second round but are scheduled to not have third- or fourth-round picks at this time.

They’ll get back on the clock with pick No. 158 in the fifth round and finish things off with picks 184, 198 and 241.

This article series is intended to be an introduction to these players so fans are familiar with a number of options and why they make sense for the Dolphins. We continue this series by focusing on players who Miami could select at No. 21.

As always, we dive into some simple biographical information, the pros and cons of their game and how they fit into Miami’s scheme or depth chart.

Oregon IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson

Basic Background

Jackson Powers-Johnson is one of the draft’s biggest risers after his stellar 2023 season at Oregon. He started in 13 games at center before opting out of the team’s bowl game. He won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s best center and was a consensus All-American.

Powers-Johnson got onto the field as a freshman in 2021, playing 207 snaps. He even transitioned to the defense line for one game because Oregon was short-handed in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

As a sophomore in 2022, Powers-Johnson made his first start and appeared in 12 of 13 games. He logged 400 offensive snaps, spending 350 at right guard, 44 at center, five at right tackle and one at left guard.

He was a consensus four-star recruit out of Corner Canyon High School in Utah and was ranked as a top-five center recruit by all the major recruitment services. Powers-Johnson was a multi-sport athlete, lettering in baseball and wrestling.

Pros of Powers-Johnson’s Game

Powers-Johnson is a massive, athletic, physical center prospect who should instantly improve any team’s running game. He weighed 328 pounds at the NFL Combine, the 98th percentile for centers.

Assuming he played near that weight, it makes his tape look all that more impressive. Powers-Johnson’s best reps are when he can climb to the second level and punish small defenders.

He consistently gets out in front of runs and paves the way for his running backs. His ability to quickly get out into space is impressive for his size. That nimble movement serves him well when dealing with second-level defenders.

He’ll fit best in a zone-heavy scheme, but he has the power and movement skills to be effective as a lead blocker on gap concepts.

In pass protection, Powers-Johnson relies primarily on his anchor and sturdy frame. He absorbs power rushers exceptionally well, keeping the integrity of the pocket secure. He’s an aggressive pass blocker who often takes the fight to defenders.

His hands are powerful and quick after the snap, allowing him to stun defenders before they can get into their rush, giving him an early advantage. When his hands are well located, he has good gripe strength to keep defenders from shedding him and getting to the quarterback.

Although his experience at guard is somewhat limited, it’s enough to allow him to play there in a pinch and possibly long-term if given time to adapt.

Overall, Powers-Johnson is a high-ceiling center prospect with the athletic ability and size to be a difference-maker in the run-and-pass game.

Cons of Powers-Johnson’s Game

Powers-Johnson’s worst moments usually stem from his lack of experience. He found his way onto the field as a freshman but didn’t become a full-time starter until this past season.

He can get a little sloppy with his pass-protection technique, and it’s difficult to know how much responsibility he had when making adjustments at the line of scrimmage. In college, that usually falls to the center, but Oregon QB Bo Nix was a fifth-year starter.

That’s an integral part of the evaluation that can’t be done off tape. Teams will meet with Powers-Johnson to determine how much work he needs in that area.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has stressed the importance of proper communication from the center spot in the past, so it could take them off Powers-Johnson.

The other area of concern with Powers-Johnson is his arm length, which ranked in the 32nd percentile. Some defenders can get into his chest, push him back into the pocket, or shed him completely.

He wasn’t tested by many high-quality defensive linemen in the PAC 12 last season, but the NFL will be different. He’ll have to improve his first-punch accuracy to mitigate those concerns.

His shorter arms are probably the reason he’s always been projected as a center, even since high school. Powers-Johnson can play guard in a pinch, but projecting him there in the long term is risky.

HOW JACKSON POWERS-JOHNSON FITS THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Dolphins had a much bigger need at center before free agency. One of Miami’s first moves was signing former Titans center Aaron Brewer to a three-year contract. That contract likely means Brewer will be Miami’s starting center this season.

That doesn’t leave much room for Powers-Johnson, but there are a few paths to playing time for both players. The most obvious one is moving one of them to right guard, a position the Dolphins still need to upgrade.

Powers-Johnson has the weight and mentality to be an effective guard. He’ll just have to deal with losing some reps because defenders can outreach him. Long term, Powers-Johnson has a much higher ceiling than Brewer.

Brewer is an excellent mover but struggled in pass protection with the Titans. It's not wise to count on him suddenly becoming above average in that category.

Finding a place for Powers-Johnson up front might be tricky, but it’s hard to deny how good a scheme fit he would be. Having someone with his movement skills and size would open up many possibilities for the Dolphins’ running game.

They could get more creative with their inside and gap runs while maintaining the outside run concepts that were so effective last season.

Centers who move like Powers-Johnson does at his size are rare and can significantly diversify running games. The Dolphins need to find more buttons to push in the running game than just outside runs, and Powers-Johnson can help them do that.