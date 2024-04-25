Dolphins Potential Draft Target Profile: WR Ricky Pearsall

The prospects who could be of interest to the Miami Dolphins with the 21st overall selection have been well scrutinized by now, but what about those beyond Round 1?

After profiling several first-round prospects, we turn our attention to somebody who could help the Dolphins in the second round or beyond, Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

As always, we dive into some simple biographical information, the pros and cons of his game and how he fits into Miami’s scheme or depth chart.

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

Basic Background

Ricky Pearsall started his career at Arizona State before transferring to Florida before the 2022 season. He was a three-year contributor for the Sun Devils, starting every game from 2020 to 2021.

In his first season at Florida, he appeared in all 13 games, starting 10. He followed that up with a strong 2023 season, starting in all 13 games and leading the team in receptions (65), receiving yards (965), and receiving yards per game (80.4).

Pearsall was the No. 106 wide receiver prospect nationally and Arizona’s No. 15 overall prospect out of Corona Del Sol High School in Arizona. As a junior, he set the Arizona high school 6A receiving yard record with 342 yards.

He played both ways in high school, recording four interceptions as a safety. Pearsall also contributed to the return game, which he did at Florida.

Pros of Pearsall’s Game

Pearsall projects as a solid, modern-day receiver with his top-notch route running, speed, and toughness. His route running hasn’t always been a strength of his game, but it got a lot better in 2023.

He can run many different routes, such as verticals, corners, slants, double moves, crossers, and digs, with good tempo and precision. He’s quick out of his breaks and doesn’t waste any movements, forcing cornerbacks to be perfect with their footwork to stick with him.

Pearsall also understands how to use his limited size to separate, especially in contested situations. Cornerbacks would say he commits offensive pass interference, but it’s hard to imagine those penalties will get called in the NFL.

While Pearsall relies on quickness and nuance to separate as a route runner, he’s got plenty of speed to win downfield and after the catch. He ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which is good for the 82nd percentile among receivers since 2019.

Florida’s lackluster QB situation prevented Pearsall from converting on a ton of plays downfield, but he’s got the speed to separate against NFL-caliber cornerbacks.

The last part of Pearsall’s game that really stands out is his toughness. He’s only 6-1, 189 pounds, but he made some incredible catches through contact. His one-handed catch against Charlotte might be the best catch any receiver made this cycle.

It’s an important box for Pearsall to check because some teams will view him as a pure slot player at the next level. His toughness should translate well to blocking, which is another crucial part of playing in the slot.

Pearsall is a tough, fast receiver who can separate at all three levels of the field and catches everything he can get his hands on.

That’s the profile of a low-floor player, especially in today’s pass-happy NFL.

Cons of Pearsall’s Game

As mentioned above, Pearsall lacks size. He’s not prohibitively small, especially considering how well offensive players are protected in the modern NFL, but his height is 48th percentile, and his weight is 22nd.

Pearsall is a tough player who can sometimes punch above his weight. That said, there are limitations. Bigger, longer cornerbacks can be a problem for him at the catch point, especially if the ball is above his head.

Although Pearsall has the speed to win as a vertical threat, it’s all projection. Florida’s quarterback situation wasn’t good, but Pearsall’s speed is more build-up than sudden.

He’ll be best working downfield when he can get a free start into his route, which is another reason for putting him in the slot at the NFL level. This was reflected in Pearsall’s 10-yard split, which ranked in the 44th percentile.

Pearsall can win against press coverage with quickness, but it still takes him a second to reach his top speed, and bigger cornerbacks can take him out of the play with jams.

Overall, Pearsall’s game is just a tad limited. He can be a high-level contributor for any offense, but he’s not quite dynamic enough to be a WR1.

HOW RICKY PEARSALL FITS THE MIAMI DOLPHINS

The Dolphins’ wide receiver need is more significant than some think. Miami’s entire offense is built around production at the receiver position, and it lacks reliable depth.

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle might be the NFL’s best receiving duo, but they need more help in 2024 if Miami wants to get past teams like the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Pearsall has the traits to be the perfect complement to Hill and Waddle, especially in Miami’s offense. He has the speed to execute the Dolphins’ timing routes in the middle of the field and threaten defenses deep.

Although Waddle and Hill are built like slot receivers, they spend most of their time on the outside. Pearsall could man the slot while Hill and Waddle play outside, giving defenses three speed threats to worry about.

Pearsall will also help the Dolphins in the future. Hill flirted with retirement in recent seasons, and Waddle is due for a contract extension. Pearsall is insurance if either of those receivers can’t be retained long-term.

The Florida product is a perfect fit and would immediately get on the field in Miami. Still, he’s not someone the team should consider with the 21st pick. Instead, he becomes a target in the second round at pick 55.

Most analysts believe Pearsall will be gone at that point, so if the Dolphins truly love him, they might have to trade up in the second round. The Dolphins could also consider Pearsall if they trade down in Round 1, although that’s probably still a little too high.

Regardless, Miami needs to upgrade the WR3 position this offseason. The team has an offer out to Odell Beckham Jr., but he’s a Band-Aid fix with injury concerns. Pearsall would solve the problem for the foreseeable future.

That seems like a worthwhile investment in an offense as receiver-reliant as Miami’s.