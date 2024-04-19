Skip to main content
    Feb 4, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) of the Miami Dolphins drops back

    Dolphins Provide Glimpse of Early On-Field Work

    The Miami Dolphins are in Phase One of their offseason program

    In this story:

    Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins Offseason
    Tua Tagovailoa

    The Miami Dolphins wrapped up the first week of the offseason program and while it's pretty uneventful work, it did feature Tua Tagovailoa and the other quarterbacks throwing the ball to their receivers.

    The Dolphins provided a look at some of those throwing sessions via their social media account.

    Per the NFL Players Association, these are the Phase One rules:

    -- QBs can throw to receivers with no coverage.

    -- Kickers and Punters can kick, but players cannot field the ball and no snappers or holders can be involved.

    -- Long Snappers can snap into a net.

    -- Defensive players may not catch balls at all regardless of who is throwing them.

    Along with the throwing sessions, Phase One consists of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

    Phase Two, which will start April 29, involves on-field workouts that may include individual or group instruction and drills. This includes “perfect play drills” and drills, plays conducted at a walk-through pace with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

    Phase Three, beginning May 20, allows teams to conduct a total of 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-11 drills are permitted.

    The offseason also includes a mandatory minicamp in June.

    As they did last season, the Dolphins have opted to use only six of their 10 OTAs, so their offseason program will conclude at the end of their minicamp, which will run from June 4-6.
    © 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.