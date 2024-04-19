Dolphins Provide Glimpse of Early On-Field Work

The Miami Dolphins are in Phase One of their offseason program

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up the first week of the offseason program and while it's pretty uneventful work, it did feature Tua Tagovailoa and the other quarterbacks throwing the ball to their receivers.

The Dolphins provided a look at some of those throwing sessions via their social media account.

RT if you missed football! pic.twitter.com/nyyBQ9islJ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 18, 2024

Per the NFL Players Association, these are the Phase One rules:

-- QBs can throw to receivers with no coverage.

-- Kickers and Punters can kick, but players cannot field the ball and no snappers or holders can be involved.

-- Long Snappers can snap into a net.

-- Defensive players may not catch balls at all regardless of who is throwing them.

Along with the throwing sessions, Phase One consists of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation.

Phase Two, which will start April 29, involves on-field workouts that may include individual or group instruction and drills. This includes “perfect play drills” and drills, plays conducted at a walk-through pace with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three, beginning May 20, allows teams to conduct a total of 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs). No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-11 drills are permitted.

The offseason also includes a mandatory minicamp in June.

As they did last season, the Dolphins have opted to use only six of their 10 OTAs, so their offseason program will conclude at the end of their minicamp, which will run from June 4-6.