For anyone wondering which version of Tua Tagovailoa will show up for Sunday’s epic December game against the Dallas Cowboys, a contest that could lock up a playoff spot for the Miami Dolphins, it apparently will be Spicy Tua.

At least that's who showed up at the conclusion of Wednesday's practice to address what life could be like without All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill for the second straight week.

The Miami Dolphins starting quarterback used his media session to double down on a message he delivered after Miami’s 30-0 win over the New York Jets, a contest where the nation was wondering how he’d perform without Hill, who missed the Jets game and Wednesday’s practice because of a left ankle sprain he suffered the previous week.

On Sunday, Tagovailoa encouraged fans, pundits and his critics to shift the praise from him to Hill, who he endorsed for the NFL’s MVP award. On Wednesday, at his weekly press conference, he doubled down on Hill's endorsement, addressing the perception that he’s propped up by Hill.

“Everyone wants to make this about me, about Tyreek. Please, keep pushing it to Tyreek. Make it about Tyreek,” Tagovailoa said. “I understand my platform, and who I am in this league as a quarterback makes me, if you want, polarizing. Whether I’m the best or the worst. I could care less. I don’t listen to it."

TUA'S NUMBERS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES

And it’s easier to tune out the noise when you’re the quarterback of the NFL’s top-rated offense, a position Miami has held for most of the 2023 season, and the fourth-year starter happens to be a league leader in just about every important passer stat in 2023.

Tagovailoa, who for the second straight season is the NFL’s leading vote-getter in the Pro Bowl fan voting, has thrown for the most yards (3,921) after 14 games, leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.0), ranks second in yards per attempt (8.6), fifth in touchdowns thrown (25), and second in passer rating (106.0).

And those don’t factor in his advanced metrics, many of which are also stellar.

“He’s playing the quarterback position better than he had at the beginning of the season,” head coach Mike McDaniel said. “Numbers are numbers, but he’s learned stuff that is tangible as you progress through the season and that’s a tremendous responsibility to have the football every play and he doesn’t take that lightly.”

But the narrative continues that Tagovailoa has struggled in December games throughout his NFL career and hasn’t led the Dolphins to a big win when the stakes are high.

ANOTHER BIG OPPORTUNITY FOR TUA

Sunday’s game against the Cowboys will be his latest opportunity to silence that criticism.

“At the end of the day I really don’t care. But I keep receipts,” Tagovailoa said, referring to the local and national media criticism he receives. “We all have a way of how we do things. All the narratives about [this season] ... yeah, I’m only good with Tyreek in. You’re right. That’s the only time I’m at my best. I’m only good when Jaylen [Waddle] is in. I could care less about it. If Jaylen and those guys aren’t [in], I’m only as good as Raheem Mostert allows me to be.

“If that’s what the narrative needs to be, and we’re able to win games, and we’re able to go where we want to go as a team, I am the worst football player, if that’s what you want [to say],” said Tagovailoa, who finished last season as the NFL’s top rated passer, and only trails San Francisco's Brock Purdy (119.0) for the honor of becoming the first quarterback since Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers to lead the NFL in passer rating for two straight seasons.

“I don’t care. I really don’t. Whatever it is. Whatever you need on your show. Take clips out of what I just said, do what you need to do. I’m just here to do my job, and my job is to help our guys win.”