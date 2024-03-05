The Miami Dolphins have made another move toward getting under the salary cap limit, and it was another move that was expected.

The team will be releasing cornerback Keion Crossen, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson, after he missed the entire 2023 season with a shoulder injury.

Crossen signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from the New York Giants in 2022 and played 16 games with two starts in his first two seasons in Miami.

DOLPHINS SALARY CAP SAVINGS

Releasing Crossen, who had no guaranteed money coming in 2024, will save the Dolphins almost $3 million of cap space.

They came into the day a little less than $32 million over the cap limit of $255.4 million, with which each teams must be in compliance by the start of the new league year, March 13 at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Because he had no guarantees left on his contract, Crossen always projected as a player from whom the Dolphins would move on in the process of shedding cap commitments.

Crossen becomes the third identified Dolphins player who the team will be letting go, joining cornerback Xavien Howard and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

Crossen seemed to acknowledge the move on social media.

The move with Howard has yet to become official and will come with a post-June 1 designation.

Other Dolphins players without any guaranteed salary in 2024, per overthecap.com, include Jerome Baker, David Long Jr., Mike White, Alec Ingold, Jason Sanders, Jevon Holland, Liam Eichenberg, Jeff Wilson Jr., Raheem Mostert, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, De'Von Achane, Eric Ezukanma and Lester Cotton.

Based on role and potential cap savings, the players most likely to become cap casualties would include Wilson (role) and Baker (cap savings).