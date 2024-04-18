Mostert Weighs In on Fastest Dolphins Player Debate

It just might be the biggest debate involving the Miami Dolphins.

And, no, it doesn’t have anything to do with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

No, we’re talking about the ever-popular question of who’s the fastest player on this team full of fast players, this team that just might have more speed than any that’s ever walked onto an NFL field.

Is it Tyreek Hill? Is it Jaylen Waddle? How about De’Von Achane?

Raheem Mostert had a different answer during his appearance on the Third And Long Podcast hosted by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

"You're looking at him,” Mostert said without hesitation. “I ain't gonna sway, either. That's me. I'm taking that title."

KEEPING TRACK OF THE DEBATE

As just a small indication of the Dolphins’ absurd speed, they wound up with eight of the top 20 recorded speeds, per NextGen Stats, with Hill getting four, Achane three and Mostert one.

Not to fret for Waddle, he had the Dolphins’ top speed in 2022.

Waddle, the Dolphins’ 2021 first pick, is the only one of the four speedster who did not compete in track. Hill was an Indoor All-American at Oklahoma State, Achane an All-American at Texas A&M, and Mostert was an All-Big Ten selection and Honorable Mention Indoor Track All-American during his time at Purdue.

"Everybody goes off of track,” Mostert said on the podcast. “I'm like, I got that too. Yeah, I'm a three-time Big Ten champ. I made national championship twice. … Reek ran track. I actually ran against Reek. Well, we were in different heats in New Mexico in Albuquerque for the indoor in the 200. He had a better time. ... I wasn't ready for that one. I wasn't ready for it. I really wasn't ready for any of the track meets because I felt like if you see track athletes, like they're a little bit like skinnier. I felt like I was too big. I was carrying too much muscle. I was just like out there I looked like a football player running track."

MOSTERT WITH HAT TIP TO TYREEK HILL

While he’s not ready to admit defeat in a debate that’s likely never to have a definitive answer — don’t hold your breath for a race among the Dolphins speedsters — Mostert doesn’t hesitate to compliment Hill’s speed.

"Man, I'm not gonna lie, this guy,” Mostert said. “I don't look fast though. I'm a smooth runner. I was talking to "Jet" (Jerick) McKinnon, he played with him on the Chiefs and he was like, ‘Hey, I'm telling you now like Tyreek is like a legit glitch. I'm like, there's no way, there's no way.

“We traded for him. He gets on the team but I'm talking about firsthand like the first day this man hit like a slant and go (and) the way he ran out of there, ‘Oh my, oh, yeah, he's a glitch. He catches the ball like he has his back turned against the defender. He catches the ball, instantly he's like already ready to do a double up. How do you go from like having his back turned to facing somebody up already to getting ready to do a double and break somebody off and then take it to the house. It makes no sense."

Whether Mostert is the fastest Dolphins player or not — be hard to envision anybody beating Hill — is kind of irrelevant in the big picture.

It does make for some friendly banter among the speedy teammates, though.

Said Mostert: "We argue all the time.”