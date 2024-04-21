Raheem Reels In Fishing Victory

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert teamed up with Alvin Kamara to win a sport fishing tournament in Fort Lauderdale

After finishing off the first week of the Miami Dolphins offseason program, Raheem Mostert traded turf for surf to do some fishing and came away with sea touchdown.

Putting aside all the corny word games, Mostert took part in the Sport Fishing Championship's The Catch, a made-for-TV competition, and teamed with fellow running back Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints and SFC Angler Jaselyn Berthelot to win the event Saturday in Fort Lauderdale.

Rising Son’s/Team Verizon earned a $100,000 donation to the Coast Guard Foundation in their name, courtesy of Harvey Gulf.

Using SFC’s billfish catch-and-release scoring system, the event featured seven teams in head-to-head competition. Rising Son’s/Team Verizon landed four sailfish, three tuna and one mahi-mahi, for a total of 500 points.

Mostert reeled in two sailfish.

Dolphins Pro Bowl RB Raheem Mostert @RMos_8Ball has now caught 2 sail fish for @TheSFC_official The Catch pic.twitter.com/bYrxtC6s9U — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 20, 2024

Other NFL players who took part in the event included Jeffery Simmons, Rachaad White, Trey Hendrickson, brothers Quinnen and Quincy Williams, James Bradberry, Jalen Carter, brothers Dalvin and James Cook, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns.

“Once you bring that fish in, it’s just like scoring a touchdown -- that same great feeling,” said Mostert, who scored a Dolphins single-season record and tied for the NFL lead with Christian McCaffrey with 21 touchdowns last season. "I learned a lot about patience and technique from the team today.”