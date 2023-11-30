The Miami Dolphins could be forced to play Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders without standout safety Jevon Holland.

Holland, who got injured during Miami's 34-13 win to the New York Jets, has missed the past two practices, and if he doesn't participate in Friday's session the odds of him being cleared to play in Sunday's game likely are slim.

During Thursday's session, Holland showed up about 30 minutes into practice and began riding a stationary bike while being monitored by a trainer.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has taken a cautious approach to injuries all season with the goal of having the team's best players available and healthy for the December stretch of games that will dictate the playoff landscape.

Holland, whose 69 tackles leads the team, has already missed an earlier game because of a concussion he suffered in Miami's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He's the quarterback of our secondary," safety coach Joe Kasper said of Holland, who has contributed one interception and forced three fumbles this season.

If Holland can't play against the Commanders, Brandon Jones, a fourth-year veteran who has started 26 NFL games, likely will fill in for Holland as the safety paired with DeShon Elliott, and it is possible that Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell could enter the playing rotation.

Numerous key starters return

Tyreek Hill participated in Thursday's practice after sitting out the Wednesday session because of an ankle injury he suffered against the Jets. But Hill had a noticeable limp during the portion of practice the media witnessed.

Also returning to practice after getting Wednesday off was tailback Raheem Mostert, who typically gets rested one day a week as he pushes to produce his first 1,000 yards rushing season.

Tight end Durham Smythe began Thursday's practice on the field, but left with trainer 30 minutes into the session. Smythe has been battling an ankle injury for the past month and got shut down two weeks ago.