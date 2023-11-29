MIami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland made a lot of fans happy with his touchdown against the New York Jets

Jevon Holland did not land AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after his 99-yard pick-six on the Hail Mary at the end of the first half of the Miami Dolphins' Black Friday victory against the New York Jets.

But he also didn't come away from the game empty-handed.

Holland's performance was good enough to earn him a 98-inch TV, along with a whole new legion of fans — who might or might not even care about the Dolphins.

HOLLAND BAGS BIG TV

Holland's interception return off Tim Boyle's pass on the final play of the first half came on the day TCL USA was holding its Ultimate Gameday Upgrade promotion, giving away $1 million worth of 98-inch TV if the Dolphins-Jets game featured a touchdown of 98 yards or longer.

Holland's touchdown return was good for 99 yards, so voila!

And the best part of it all for Holland — well, along with the fact it helped the Dolphins roll to a 34-13 victory — is that TCL decided he should be getting one of those big televisions along with others who had signed up for the contest on its website.

For fans worried about whether Holland has space in his home to accommodate such a large television, he indicated in a couple of interviews this week he does have one wall that will do the trick.

Of course, there was a bit of drama after the pick-six as it pertained to the contest because of some confusion as to whether the prizes would be given out only for offensive plays as opposed to return.

It all eventually worked out for everyone involved, starting with Holland.

NOT PLAYER OF THE WEEK

As head coach Mike McDaniel aptly pointed out in the victorious locker room (as seen on "Hard Knocks," Holland's pick-six was a play everyone will be talking about for a bit. It most definitely was the play of the week in the NFL, if not the play of the year.

But the folks who decide on the weekly awards decided instead to give the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award to Josh Allen, the pass rusher from the Jacksonville Jaguars, not the quarterback from the Buffalo Bills.

Allen did have 2.5 sacks in Jacksonville's 24-21 victory against the Houston Texans in a key AFC South battle, but it still is surprising that Holland didn't get the award considering the magnitude of his one play. Perhaps the feeling was to go with another team since it was Jalen Ramsey who was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 11.

In any event, Holland did get himself one heck of a consolation prize.