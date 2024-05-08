NFL Schedule Release Date and Other Dolphins Notes

The Miami Dolphins and the other NFL teams will soon know the dates and times of their 2024 games

Looks like we finally have a date for the NFL schedule release party.

The 2024 regular season schedule, featuring all the dates and times (with the few TBA exceptions) for the already-known matchups, will be unveiled a weekend from Wednesday, May 15, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

The schedule was announced during the second week of May the past three years, but reports suggested the process was delayed a bit this year because of the NFL's decision to schedule two games on Christmas Day, which falls on a Wednesday in 2024.

For those who need a refresher, the Dolphins' home opponents for 2024 will be (in addition to the other AFC East teams) the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins will have road games against the Bills, Jets and Patriots, along with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

FERGUSON JERSEY FOLL0W-UP

Long-snapper Blake Ferguson is making good on his promise to provide a signed jersey with his number 48 for those who had bought his previous number 44, and he's provided details on how to make the exchange.

Ferguson announced on social media last week he was giving up his number 44 to allow rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson to get his college number while at the same time returning to his own college number, which he wore at LSU when the Tigers won the national title in 2019.

First batch of #44 jerseys have started to roll in to be swapped out!



Reminder: If you want me to swap out your old 44 Ferguson jersey for a brand new signed #48 jersey, make sure to have the jersey to me by June 1!!



Send it to me at:

Blake Ferguson

Miami Dolphins Baptist… pic.twitter.com/3aX0fZSYIi — Blake Ferguson (@blakeferguson48) May 7, 2024

As Ferguson indicates in his post, number 44 jerseys should be mailed to:

Blake Ferguson

Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex

20,000 NW 27th Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056



Be sure to include the return mailing address and what size you would like!

QUICK HITTERS

-- Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will be getting a second rookie minicamp tryout this weekend, this time with the Arizona Cardinals. Taulia, who starred at Maryland, got a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend.

-- Condolences to former Dolphins assistant coach Joel Collier on the passing of his father Joe, a longtime coach and the architect of the Denver Broncos' "Orange Crush" defense of the late 1970s, who passed away Monday night. Joel Collier, an assistant with the Dolphins from 1994-2004, currently is the director of pro personnel for the Atlanta Falcons. Joe Collier was head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 1966-68 and was the last living head coach from the old American Football League.