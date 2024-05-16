Dolphins Preseason Schedule Set
With all of the fanfare surrounding the regular season schedule being released Wednesday night, the Miami Dolphins also announced the dates and times for their three preseason games. Two of them will be played at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami will play host to the Atlanta Falcons in the first preseason game Friday, August 9 at 7 p.m. The Falcons feature of the six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, Michael Penix Jr. The Washington Commanders and Heisman Trophy Award Winner Jayden Daniels, another first-round rookie quarterback, come to town Saturday, Aug. 17. The game against the Commanders also will kick off at 7 p.m..
The Dolphins wrap up their preseason schedule with a game against Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Dolphins are 11-9 all-time against the Falcons in the preseason. Miami was on the short end of a 19-3 loss last preseason, with the game being played at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami is 9-5 against Washington in the preseason, but have not played them since the 2004 season when Washington was still known as the Redskins. The Dolphins lost 17-0 at home.
The Dolphins last played Tampa Bay in the 2022 preseason when Miami came out on top 26-24. Miami leads the all-time series 18-15.
The 33 games that the Dolphins have against the Bucs in the preseason marks the most contests that Miami has played against any team in the National Football League during the preseason. It is possible that the Dolphins will travel to Tampa Bay earlier than usual as they might get in a few days of practice and scrimmaging with the Buccaneers.
According to BucsGameDay, a sister FN publication, the Bucs allegedly made a request to the NFL to play Miami and Jacksonville in the preseason. The goal was to try to get some extra work against an in-state opponent. Miami had joint practices with Tampa Bay before their 2022 preseason matchup.
All three preseason games will be broadcast live on CBS in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market.