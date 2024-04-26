Dolphins Second-Round Mock Projections

University of Texas teammates are among the different players projected as Miami Dolphins second-round selections

The Miami Dolphins will exercise their second-round pick at number 55 on Friday night, should they not enter into a trade to move up or down.

Here is a sample of what the national media are predicting for the Dolphins, who do not have a third-round pick for disciplinary reasons as levied by the league.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller suggests that the Dolphins reach out and grab West VIrginia center Zach Frazier. Frazier was a four-year starter for the Mountaineers and was a state wrestling champion in high school. He is also versatile and can play either guard or center.

Pro Football Focus, in its final pre-draft mock, had Miami keeping the second-round pick and using it on Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins. Jenkins could be the most adequate replacement for Christian WIlkins, who departed via free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jenkins is a tremendous run stuffer and has an explosive first step that allows him to fight off the double teams.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com also had the Dolphins taking Jenkins at 55 in his Day 2 mock released Friday.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, a tight end from Texas, will be the second-round pick, according to Bleacher Report. This would be an unusual pick this early, since Miami signed Jonnu Smith and Jody Fortson in free agency. Miami also has not utilized the tight end much in the Mike McDaniel era, but that is expected to change in 2024.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com also has the Dolphins taking Sanders in the second round.

SAFETY AND A SECOND TEXAS PROSPECT

Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network has Miami taking Georgia safety Javon Bullard in the second round, who would be joining 2021 second-round pick Jevon Holland and veteran newcomer Jordan Poyer at the position.

The Sporting News' Emily Dozier have the Dolphins keeping the pick and drafting T'Vondre Sweat, a defensive tackle from Texas. Sweat was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated earlier this month.

ESPN's Miller said that "Sweat's arrest this close to the draft limits the time he has to explain the incident to teams and assuage concerns." Miller projects Sweat as a Day 3 selection as a result of the arrest.