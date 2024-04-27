Dolphins Select Tackle Paul in Second Round

The Miami Dolphins looked to the future with the selection of tackle Patrick Paul from the University of Houston

The Miami Dolphins did get help for the offensive line with their second-round pick, which will please a lot of their fans, but it was a selection made more with an eye toward the future.

The Dolphins selected tackle Patrick Paul from the University of Houston, a 6-7, 333-pound prospect with intriguing potential.

Paul was the first offensive tackle selected in the second round after a whopping 10 went in the first round.

Two offensive linemen were selected b efore Paul in the second round — centers Jackson Powers-Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders and Zach Frazier to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a prospect who likely was selected as the eventual successor to veteran Terron Armstead, who will be back for a third season with the Dolphins but has said he has contemplated retirement the past few offseasons.

Paul doesn't look like somebody who could line up at guard in the NFL, so exactly how much he'll contribute as a rookie could be dependent on the health of Armstead and backup tackle Kendall Lamm, whose experience likely would make him the first choice to get into the lineup.

GM Chris Grier said he would never rule out any possibility when it comes to Paul, whether it be guard or right tackle, but it's also clear that Paul was brought in as a left tackle.

Paul made a 30 visit to the Dolphins facility and made an impression on Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel with his exuberance and desire to play for Miami, to go along with his rare athletic ability for a tackle.

Paul was a four-year starter at Houston, though his freshman season was cut short after two games by a foot/ankle injury.

Paul's brother, Chris, is an offensive lineman out of Tulsa who played 10 games with three starts for the Washington Commanders in 2023 after arriving as a seventh-round pick.