Dolphins Close Out Their Draft with Second Receiver

The Miami Dolphins wrapped up their 2024 NFL draft by selecting a second wide receiver, this time Tahj Washington from USC.

Like sixth-round selection Malik Washington, Tahj Washington is a slot receiver and his status as a seventh-round pick suggests he'll fight simply to make the 53-man roster.

Tahj Washington did have good production at USC, where he transferred after starting his collegiate career at Memphis, catching 59 passes for 1,062 yards (18.0 average) and eight touchdowns.

The two Washingtons will join a wide receiver corps that includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, Anthony Schwartz, Braylon Sanders and Matthew Sexton.

Tahj Washington likelywill have to make an impact on special teams to earn a spot on the roster. He did return kickoffs in college.

Despite his lack of size (5-10, 174) or noticeable speed (4.52 in the 40 at his Pro Day), Tahj Washington was projected as a fifth-round pick by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

"Washington’s measurables could work against him during the evaluation process, but his competitiveness and consistency should balance that out somewhat," Zierlein wrote. "He is a slot-only prospect with ordinary burst but above-average route acumen. He rarely creates big separation windows but makes up for it with an impressive win rate on contested catches. He’s fearless into the middle of the field and is a willing run blocker out of three-wide receiver sets. Washington is a talented return man and has some real dog in him on coverage teams. He should go on Day 3 and will fight for a roster spot as a WR5 with special teams value."