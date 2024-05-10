All Dolphins

Updated Dolphins Numerical Roster

Full rundown of all players on the Miami Dolphins roster

Alain Poupart

Now that the Miami Dolphins have assigned their veteran newcomers and rookies their jersey numbers and now that some veteran have made their digit change, it's time to present the team's updated numerical roster.

Keep in mind that jersey number still could occur before the start of the regular season — it's common for switches to take place after the roster is trimmed to 53 players — but for now here is where things stand:

MIAMI DOLPHINS UPDATED NUMERICAL ROSTER

0 — WR Braxton Berrios

1 — QB Tua Tagovailoa

2 — OLB Bradley Chubb

3 — WR Odell Beckham Jr.

4 — CB Kader Kohou

5 — CB Jalen Ramsey

6 — LB Anthony Walker Jr.

7 — K Jason Sanders

8 — S Jevon Holland

9 — TE Jonnu Smith

10 — WR Tyreek Hill

11 — LB David Long Jr.

14 — QB Mike White

15 — OLB Jaelan Phillips

16 — P Jake Bailey

16 — QB Gavin Hardison

17 — WR Jaylen Waddle

18 — WR Erik Ezukanma

19 — QB Skylar Thompson

20 — LB Jordyn Brooks

21 — S Jordan Poyer

22 — DB Elijah Campbell

23 — RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

24 — CB Cam Smith

25 — RB Jaylen Wright

26 — RB Salvon Ahmed

27 — CB Ethan Bonner

28 — RB De'Von Achane

29 — CB Kendall Fuller

30 — FB Alec Ingold

31 — RB Raheem Mostert

32 — S Patrick McMorris

33 — CB Siran Neal

34 — S Jordan Colbert

35 — RB Chris Brooks

36 — CB Storm Duck

37 — CB Isaiah Johnson

38 — S Mark Perry

40 — CB Nik Needham

41 — LB Channing Tindall

42 — WR Je'Quan Burton

44 — LB Chop Robinson

45 — LB Duke Riley

47 — LB Cam Brown

48 — LS Blake Ferguson

49 — TE Hayden Rucci

50 — LB Mohamed Kamara

52 — T Patrick Paul

53 — LB Cameron Goode

55 — OL Aaron Brewer

56 — LB Quinton Bell

57 — LB Zeke Vandenburgh

58 — LB Shaquil Barrett

59 — LB Grayson Murphy

60 — OL Andrew Meyer

62 — OL Matthew Jones

63 — OL Chasen Hines

65 — OL Robert Jones

66 — G Lester Cotton

70 — T Kendall Lamm

71 — T Kion Smith

72 — T Terron Armstead

73 — T Austin Jackson

74 — OL Liam Eichenberg

75 — OL Jack Driscoll

76 — T Ryan Hayes

78 — DT Leonard Payne

79 — T Bayron Matos

80 — TE Tanner Conner

81 — TE Durham Smythe

82 — WR Tahj Washington

83 — WR Malik Washington

84 — WR Anthony Schwartz

85 — WR River Cracraft

86 — WR Braylon Sanders

87 — WR Matthew Sexton

88 — TE Jody Forston Jr.

89 — TE Julian Hill

90 — DT Daviyon Nixon Sr.

91 — DT Neville Gallimore

92 — DT Zach Sieler

94 — DT Teair Tart

95 — DT Benito Jones

96 — DT Brandon Pili

97 — DT Isaiah Mack

98 — DT Jonathan Harris

