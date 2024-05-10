Updated Dolphins Numerical Roster
Now that the Miami Dolphins have assigned their veteran newcomers and rookies their jersey numbers and now that some veteran have made their digit change, it's time to present the team's updated numerical roster.
Keep in mind that jersey number still could occur before the start of the regular season — it's common for switches to take place after the roster is trimmed to 53 players — but for now here is where things stand:
MIAMI DOLPHINS UPDATED NUMERICAL ROSTER
0 — WR Braxton Berrios
1 — QB Tua Tagovailoa
2 — OLB Bradley Chubb
3 — WR Odell Beckham Jr.
4 — CB Kader Kohou
5 — CB Jalen Ramsey
6 — LB Anthony Walker Jr.
7 — K Jason Sanders
8 — S Jevon Holland
9 — TE Jonnu Smith
10 — WR Tyreek Hill
11 — LB David Long Jr.
14 — QB Mike White
15 — OLB Jaelan Phillips
16 — P Jake Bailey
16 — QB Gavin Hardison
17 — WR Jaylen Waddle
18 — WR Erik Ezukanma
19 — QB Skylar Thompson
20 — LB Jordyn Brooks
21 — S Jordan Poyer
22 — DB Elijah Campbell
23 — RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
24 — CB Cam Smith
25 — RB Jaylen Wright
26 — RB Salvon Ahmed
27 — CB Ethan Bonner
28 — RB De'Von Achane
29 — CB Kendall Fuller
30 — FB Alec Ingold
31 — RB Raheem Mostert
32 — S Patrick McMorris
33 — CB Siran Neal
34 — S Jordan Colbert
35 — RB Chris Brooks
36 — CB Storm Duck
37 — CB Isaiah Johnson
38 — S Mark Perry
40 — CB Nik Needham
41 — LB Channing Tindall
42 — WR Je'Quan Burton
44 — LB Chop Robinson
45 — LB Duke Riley
47 — LB Cam Brown
48 — LS Blake Ferguson
49 — TE Hayden Rucci
50 — LB Mohamed Kamara
52 — T Patrick Paul
53 — LB Cameron Goode
55 — OL Aaron Brewer
56 — LB Quinton Bell
57 — LB Zeke Vandenburgh
58 — LB Shaquil Barrett
59 — LB Grayson Murphy
60 — OL Andrew Meyer
62 — OL Matthew Jones
63 — OL Chasen Hines
65 — OL Robert Jones
66 — G Lester Cotton
70 — T Kendall Lamm
71 — T Kion Smith
72 — T Terron Armstead
73 — T Austin Jackson
74 — OL Liam Eichenberg
75 — OL Jack Driscoll
76 — T Ryan Hayes
78 — DT Leonard Payne
79 — T Bayron Matos
80 — TE Tanner Conner
81 — TE Durham Smythe
82 — WR Tahj Washington
83 — WR Malik Washington
84 — WR Anthony Schwartz
85 — WR River Cracraft
86 — WR Braylon Sanders
87 — WR Matthew Sexton
88 — TE Jody Forston Jr.
89 — TE Julian Hill
90 — DT Daviyon Nixon Sr.
91 — DT Neville Gallimore
92 — DT Zach Sieler
94 — DT Teair Tart
95 — DT Benito Jones
96 — DT Brandon Pili
97 — DT Isaiah Mack
98 — DT Jonathan Harris
