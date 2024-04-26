Mostly Positive Reviews for Robinson Selection

When your first-round pick is compared to Micah Parsons coming off the edge, you must have done something right.

Miami's selection of Chop Robinson with the 21st pick in the first round was a home run, according to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

In calling him a "freakish athlete," Zierlein was complimentary of the former Penn State star.

"He has a rare explosion that reminds you of Micah Parsons coming off the edge. He can be a super effective player in the next 2-3 years."



Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network also loved the Dolphins selection of Robinson.

"This is a fastball off the edge," Jeremiah said of Robinson, who ran a 4.48, 40-yard dash at the NFL combine last month. "He's a little raw as a pass rusher, but he's an explosive athlete. He wins early in the down as he uses his quickness off the ball."

Speaking of his 40 time, Robinson ran the second-fastest of all edge rushers at the NFL combine and his broad jump was tied for first.

Jeremiah also said that Miami "went jumbo plus" in its selection of Robinson.

Robinson will line up opposite Jaelan Phillips, and both were coached in college by Manny Diaz. Phillips played for the University of Miami under Diaz and Robinson had Diaz as his defensive coordinator at Penn State.

Diaz was ecstatic to see the two will be paired together and thinks they will wreak havoc in offensive backfields.

"Great pick by the Miami Dolphins," Diaz posted on social media. "Pairing Chop with Jaelan Phillips is how you terrorize quarterbacks. They are both great players and even better men."



Former NFL quarterback and analyst Robert Griffin III said that Chop is what the Dolphins needed in the AFC East.

"The Miami Dolphins go against John Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and now Drake Maye every year. You can't have enough pass rushers when facing these level athletes and playmakers," Griffin III said on social media. "Chop Robinson gets to develop under Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips and Shaquil Barrett. So perfect"

Mel Kiper, of ESPN, didn't really love the pick.

"You need more sack production when you are that talented. He only had 9.5 sacks over the last two seasons, but has no secondary move," Kiper said when the pick was made. "He doesn't have the longest arms in the world, but they are long enough. The talent is there, but he needs coaching to make him better."