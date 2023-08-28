Each team's 53-man roster is being finalized by Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline, which means the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL are less than two weeks away from the start of the regular season.

We've seen a month's worth of training camp practices, two stints of joint practices against other teams, and three preseason games, so the sample size is large enough to take inventory of what we learned about Mike McDaniel's team and the roster General Manager Chris Grier has assembled.

Here's 10 things training camp and the exhibition season revealed.

1. Tagovailoa is needed to hold offense together

The Dolphins offense might have finished sixth last season in terms of production, but everyone associated with that unit stresses there’s more meat on the bone, and the enhanced comfort level with the terminology and schemes should bring it out. McDaniel has vowed to be more committed to the run game, which in his mind will create more run-pass conflict for defensive coordinators. Of course the key to this unit’s success will be keeping Tua Tagovailoa healthy, which has remained an issue his entire professional career. Let's see if Tagovailoa's jiu-jitsu training makes a difference.

2. O-line’s better run-blocking unit

While Miami’s offensive line is far from a finished product, and won’t be until Terron Armstead heals up from his ankle injury and gets inserted into the unit, there’s been progress made from a run-blocking standpoint. And that’s to be expected in year two of a wide zone running scheme, which is being better coached now that Butch Barry has taken over for Matt Applebaum, who was let go after one season. The Dolphins averaged 165.7 rushing yards in the preseason, and 5.65 yards per carry. That ranks Miami third-best in the NFL, and is 53.7 yards more than the preseason average for all 32 teams. And keep in mind Miami didn’t finish the fourth quarter of the Jaguars game, and had that level of success without Armstead, a Pro Bowl talent.

3. Dolphins like the backfield, don’t love it

As productive as the run game has been, the organization’s continued flirtation, if not courting, of elite backs this spring and summer hints that Miami is comfortable but not satisfied with a backfield that is led by Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and De’Von Achane. Miami’s bids for Colts tailback Jonathan Taylor, who is on the trade block, are legit, and if the Dolphins land the former 2021 MVP candidate he potentially could elevate this franchise to another level. Even if Taylor is traded elsewhere, don’t be surprised if Miami keeps shopping for a tailback upgrade if Miami doesn't have a top 10 rushing attack by the trade deadline.

4. Battle to be Tua’s backup ongoing

The best way to describe the position battle between Mike White and Skylar Thompson to determine who will be Tagovailoa’s backup is “to be continued.” White’s concussion limited his preseason reps to the first game and a couple of snaps in game two, and Thompson’s inconsistent play — he shined against the Texans and looked like a disaster against the Jaguars — hints that his game continues to lack consistency. White has more experience than Thompson, but doesn’t have as good a grasp of the offense, so this call might be a game-time decision. However, if it comes down to money and experience, then White gets the nod.

5. Vic Fangio is Dolphins' top offseason addition

Maybe my opinion would be different if we had a healthy Jalen Ramsey, but maybe it wouldn’t because Fangio’s defense is complex, creative, and seemingly will present challenges to opposing coordinators and quarterbacks. Watching it for weeks has taught me that your eyes can play tricks on you since everything in Fangio’s defense looks the same, but it isn’t. The hope is that his play-calling doesn’t get watered down by injuries, and that Miami’s edge players will deliver pressures and sacks, and the secondary will produce turnovers and limit big plays. We’ll be able to measure Fangio’s impact based on where Miami’s defense finishes the season ranked in points allowed, yardage allowed, sacks produced and turnovers created.

6. Dolphins still shopping for complementary safety

Miami's coaches haven’t hidden the fact they aren’t comfortable with the play they’ve gotten from the safety position during training camp and the preseason, and the hunt for a safety to team with Jevon Holland continues. Brandon Jones, who is recovering from an ACL injury in November, suffered a setback that isn’t related to the knee, and has been shelved. Elijah Campbell suffered a serious knee injury in Saturday’s game against the Jaguars and could be gone for a while. That leaves DeShon Elliott as the starter by default. Does this 35-game starter have the range to free Holland up to vary his roles?

7. Roster depth is a concern

Fangio tried to warn us during the offseason program. Miami has a roster that’s filled with top-shelf talent, but no filler because depth at tight end, the offensive line and defensive line, linebacker and in the secondary is a concern. When will this problem surface? When injuries require a top-shelf player to be sidelined for a month or more and a backup has to bridge the gap. Expect that player to be attacked by opposing offensive and defensive coordinators. The Dolphins need to fix this issue by scouring the waiver wire for possible upgrades all season, and poaching practice squads for talent like Zach Sieler, a waiver wire find back in 2019.

8. Christian Wilkins extension isn’t a layup

The Dolphins have been working toward extending Wilkins for nearly four months now, and with two weeks to go before the start of the season there’s a good chance a deal won’t get done because both sides haven’t agreed to the average salary per year, among other things. That’s why we saw Sieler sign a three-year extension worth $39 million ($20 million guaranteed) on Sunday. Sieler will average roughly $10 million a season while Wilkins is asking for $20 million a season. Is Wilkins twice the player Sieler is? If your answer is no, then you understand why a deal hasn't gotten done yet.

9. Inside linebackers have growing to do

Jerome Baker is aware he’s on borrowed time. If this fifth-year starter, who has averaged 102 tackles a season, doesn’t have a productive season, he’ll either be waived, or shaken down for a pay cut by the Dolphins. And David Long has flashed from time to time, but so far he lacks the consistency that this defense needs from that position. Let’s hope both stay healthy for the entire season because the options behind them are less than ideal.

10. Rookies have steep learning curve

Cam Smith got roasted by a double move against the Jaguars, and it exposed Vic Fangio’s worst fear about the second-round pick. The Dolphins coaches can’t trust him yet, which means Eli Apple will likely begin the season as the third cornerback in the nickel package. But it’s just not Smith who hasn’t earned the coaching staff’s trust. Achane, the Dolphins third-round pick, hasn't fully grasped Miami’s offense, and proven he’s reliable. And there isn’t a draftee on the roster who is pushing for immediate playing time. Maybe this will be a repeat of last year, when Miami’s rookies admitted that they needed a season of growth and development.