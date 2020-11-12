SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Tua Adds Another Dimension

Alain Poupart

That Tua Tagovailoa was on the mark with pretty much all of his throws in his second NFL start last Sunday wasn't terribly shocking considering we saw that for three years at the University of Alabama.

But another big factor in the Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback's performance in the 34-31 victory against the Arizona Cardinals was his running, and that was a bit unexpected.

The book on Tagovailoa coming out of Alabama was that he had the quickness to get out of trouble in the pocket but wasn't necessarily a threat as a runner. He was both of those against Arizona.

Tagovailoa ended up with seven rushing attempts against the Cardinals, including two kneel-downs after his quarterback sneak for 1 yard on third-and-1 clinched the victory.

Before that, though, there were some nifty scrambles, including two clutch ones on the game-tying 93-yard touchdown drive.

Of course, the one run that attracted a lot of attention was the 17-yard scramble where he faked out safety Budda Baker in the open field as Baker was coming in to deliver a big hit.

Tagovailoa even surprised himself with that run, as evidenced by his answer when he was asked where the move came from.

“I’m not too sure," he said, laughing. ""I was just out there trying to play football. I thought I had an opportunity to try and make a guy miss. I know he probably wasn’t expecting that. I don’t know. I don’t know how to answer that.”

“That was great to see," wide receiver DeVante Parker said. "I didn’t know he had it in him. He put on some good moves against them and I’m happy for him. He just has to continue to keep getting better.”

Here's the thing: Tagovailoa never ran the ball that much at Alabama. Of course, he didn't have to considering how good the Crimson Tide passing game was when he was directing it, but still.

Even taking away the two kneel-downs, Tagovailoa's five rushing attempts would have matched all but one of his outings at Alabama in that category.

The only time Tua had more than five rushing attempts in college was in the 2017 BCS title game against Georgia when he came off the bench at halftime to lead Alabama to a thrilling come-from-behind overtime victory. Tagovailoa had 10 rushing attempts in that game.

Tagovailoa statistically had eight rushing attempts in a 2018 game against Mississippi State, but four of those were sacks (they're counted as running plays in college).

So for Tua to run that often in his second NFL start certainly was unexpected, particularly considering he's a year removed from such a significant hip injury.

“I think the Dolphins organization with Kyle Johnson and everyone on the medical staff, if they felt that they would be putting me in a bad situation if I had to go and make a play on the run, I don’t think they would let me go out there and play," Tagovailoa said after the game at Arizona. "Knowing that’s how it was going to be, I had self-confidence that I would be able to go out there, and if I needed to make a play with my legs, I would. That was probably the slowest I ever felt. I felt like I was running in quicksand.”

Tagovailoa had two rushing attempts in his first start against the L.A. Rams in Week 8, and there really was no way of anticipating the impact his running against Arizona.

It also was only one more reason for the Dolphins and their fans to feel good about what Tua's performance offered from an optimism standpoint.

“I think he looks good," Flores said. "I mean, I haven’t seen the dead leg move from him in college. I thought that was a nice move he made the other day. I think physically, he looks good. He’s just got to continue to take care of himself. That’s part of being professional — from a nutritional standpoint, from a weightlifting standpoint and obviously from a preparation standpoint. All of those things are important. Is there a difference (from his college film)? I guess I’m not really thinking about it in those terms. I just think he looks like he’s healthy and he’s doing a good job with his preparation and leading the offense.”

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OTD in Dolphins History: Another Marino Milestone

Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino broke the four major NFL career passing records 25 years ago, including one on this day in 1995

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Chargers

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it five in a row when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium and we dig up some intel on Anthony Lynn's team

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Cardinals

The Miami Dolphins face a tough challenge in Week 9 when they face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium and we dig up some intel on Kliff Kingsbury's team

Alain Poupart

Best Running Backs in Miami Dolphins History

Three of the best running backs in Dolphins history played during the team's dynasty of the early 1970s, but who else fills out the franchise's top five at the position? Read on to learn about the greatest rushers to ever wear the Orange and Aqua uniform.

Andrew Harner

by

FinFanJim

The First Dolphins-Chargers Injury Report And What It Means

Miami Dolphins running back Matt Breida was one of three players listed as a limited participant on the team's first injury report of the week

Alain Poupart

Tua Forever Grateful to Dolphins

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa explained why it was important to him to give head coach Brian Flores a game after the victory at Arizona

Alain Poupart

Jackson Calls IR Stint a 'Learning Experience'

Miami Dolphins tackle Austin Jackson is hoping to apply the lessons he learned during his time on injured reserve

Alain Poupart

Week 10 Dolphins Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins have shown up in the top 10 in some national NFL power rankings on the strength of their four-game winning streak

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Getting a Lot of Love ... Not That They're Listening

The Miami Dolphins are starting to draw a lot of attention around the country but are doing their best to eliminate outside noise

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Putting Williams on IR

The Miami Dolphins will place an offensive starter on injured reserve for a second consecutive week

Alain Poupart