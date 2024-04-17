Examining the Dolphins' Workout Bonuses For 2024

Ten Dolphins players who will receive workout bonuses for the offseason program

Ten Miami Dolphins players will financially benefit from participating in the team’s offseason program.

While every NFL player gets paid $1,000 for each week they participate in the team’s class work, weight lifting, and then field work portion of the offseason program, there are 10 Dolphins veterans who have workout bonuses tied into their contracts.

And seven of those players are viewed as projected starters for the 2024 season, while the other three have served as starters in Miami the past two seasons.

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Pro Bowl tailback Raheem Mostert, pass rusher Bradley Chubb, tailback Jeff Wilson and newly acquired tight end Jonnu Smith are the five players who will be paid an extra $100,000 for participating in Miami’s nine-week offseason program.

Offensive guard Robert Jones, who re-signed with Miami on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $2 million, will make $50,000 from his workout bonus.

Offensive tackles Austin Jackson and Kendall Lamm, newly signed center Aaron Brewer, and newly signed cornerback Kendall Fuller will all reach $25,000 workout bonuses if they participate in the Dolphins’ offseason program.

While every stage of the offseason program is voluntary for players, teams generally encourage participation, and an athlete who gets injured working out away from the facility puts his contract in jeopardy because only work done under the team supervision is protected.