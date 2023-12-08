Tyreek Downplays His MVP Chances (And Why He's Wrong)

The wide receiver is on track to become the first NFL player to reach 2,000 receiving yards

The idea that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill actually might have a shot at winning the NFL MVP award is starting to gain some traction nationally, even if the man himself isn't buying the idea.

"I don't think so, man, because there have been numerous times man like before I even started playing football that guys been making plays or had a great season; it's a quarterback award," Hill said after practice Friday. "We all know that. And if Tua (Tagovailoa) won it, I'd be happy. I'd be happier if Tua won it.

"I've gotten everything I want and I get a chance to play the game that I love. God has blessed me with that. But obviously winning the award would be icing on the cake but God has blessed me everything I got, being here in Miami., my family is enjoying life. I'm enjoying life. I'm just enjoying what every day has to offer. Couldn't ask for more."

Hill certainly is right when he points out the MVP award is a quarterback award — or at least it's become that way. Beyond that, it's all become a QB award reserved for those playing on a top two seed.

For the past 10 seasons, the award has been given to a quarterback on a team that was a 1 or 2 seed in its conference — Patrick Mahomes in 2022, Aaron Rodgers in 2020 and 2021, Lamar Jackson in 2019, Mahomes in 2018, Tom Brady in 2017, Matt Ryan in 2016, Cam Newton in 2014, Rodgers in 2014, and Peyton Manning in 2013.

The last time a non-quarterback won the award was 2012 when Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was honored after rushing for more than 2,000 yards.

While Hill made the point that Peterson was different than him because he had the ball in his hands more often, Hill is on track to do something that Peterson didn't match: set a precedent.

Peterson was not the first running back to reach 2,000 yards in a season, Hill will be the first to reach that mark as a wide receiver.

Hill already has set the record for most receiving yards through the first 12 games in the Super Bowl era and needs one more game this season with 100 yards and one touchdown to tie the single-season record of nine currently shared by four players — Elroy Hirsch, Michael Irvin, Randy Moss and Cooper Kupp.

Beyond pure stats — and those alone would be enough to merit consideration — what Hill does to opposing defense and how the respect for his speed opens up space for the Dolphins passing game is invaluable and immeasurable.

First-year Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios is among those — along with former players like Dominique Foxworth and Richard Sherman — who had Tyreek has the MVP front-runner.

Berrios made his case during an appearance on the Up And Adams Show.

"I don't think there's a question about it," Berrios said. "I mean, you just you watch him, right? And again, our quarterback is also completely in that race as well, because he throws him the ball every time too. But I mean, you watch him and there have not been many times, many plays where the defense can take him away. No matter what they do, no matter what kind of coverages they try to run, I mean, he has been unbelievable. Don't want to jinx anything, knock on wood, but he's on the track to do something nobody's ever done. And I think anytime that happens, you have to be at the top of an MVP race."

HILL AND MVP ODDS

While there's merit to Hill's case as NFL MVP through the games of Week 13, the odds do suggest it remains a long shot.

And it's not just the recent trend, but also the current betting odds.

Hill was tied for seventh this week in the latest BetOnline MVP odds behind — no surprise — six quarterbacks.

At the top of was the 49ers' Brock Purdy, followed by Dallas' Dak Prescott, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, and then Baltimore's Lamar Jackson and Tagovailoa tied for fifth.

All of those QBs arguably are having MVP-caliber seasons — even if Mahomes isn't lighting it up like he normally does and Hurts has been slowed by an injury lately — but it's borderline inarguable that Hill is having a better season.

It's got the chance to become a historic season, one that becomes simply too good to overlook when it comes to the MVP selection. Yes, it's a quarterback award, but Hill might be forcing everyone to rethink their position.