Hill Happy McDaniel Called Him Out

Miami Dolphin star Tyreek Hill said being called out would make him better in the long run

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines again with his comments, this time during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast.

Among other things, Hill said that head coach Mike McDaniel called him out after Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed knocked him to the ground while the two battled at the line of scrimmage, said he would get 175 yards and two touchdowns if matched up against Deion Sanders in his prime, and said his goals for 2024 are (again) to reach 2,000 receiving yards and win the Super Bowl.

🎥 Tyreek Hill reveals he was called out by Mike McDaniel following his performance vs. Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs: "He called me out, he was like: 'You're supposed to be the best player in the league... we pay you all this money for what?'." (@mworthofgame) #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Jt8QTwJOw8 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) April 22, 2024

Sneed was very physical with Hill throughout the AFC wild-card game back in January at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hill said McDaniel called him out. “He's like, ‘Reek bro, you’re supposed to be the [expletive] best player in the [expletive] league, and you got this guy putting his hands all over you like that,’” Hill said, speaking as McDaniel did in that team meeting.

Hill added that McDaniel had tossed in, “Man, we pay you all this money, for what?”

Hill said that he took that to heart: “I’m going to get better from that; that will never happen again to me in my life, “ Hill said. "If a (expletive) cannot hold me accountable, I feel like I’m not gonna be able to get better, you know what I’m saying? Like, obviously, the coaches can bypass that and just be like, ‘Ah, he’ll get better from it.’ But if he’s not saying nothing, like the other guys in the locker room, they’re gonna look at it as, ‘Oh, if Reek can do it, I can do it.’ And that’s not getting the team better. And I need everybody to get better."

With the Sanders comment, the podcast hosts reached out to Sanders after Hill made his claim and he said, "We're comparing a monument to a moment."

In regards to Hill's goals, he added maybe the most interesting comment of the entire podcast from a Dolphins standpoint when he blamed himself for his lingering ankle issues late last season because he didn't tape his ankles.