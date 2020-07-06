Number 69 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 69.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

94 - DT Randy Starks

93 - DE Trace Armstrong

92 - LS John Denney

91 - DE/LB Cameron Wake

90 - DE/LB Marco Coleman

89 - WR Nat Moore

88 - TE Keith Jackson

87 - TE Andre Tillman

86 - WR Oronde Gadsden

85 - LB Nick Buoniconti

84 - DE Bill Stanfill

83 - WR Mark Clayton

82 - WR Brian Hartline

81 - WR O.J. McDuffie

80 - WR Irving Fryar

79 - T Jon Giesler

78 - T Richmond Webb

77 - DE/LB A.J. Duhe

76 - T Branden Albert

75 - DT Manny Fernandez

74 - T Mark Dennis

73 - DT Bob Baumhower

72 - DT Bob Heinz

71 - T Todd Wade

70 - DE Kendall Langford

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 69 for at least one regular season game:

DT Mike Lambrecht (1987-89), G Keith Sims (1990-97), G Taylor Whitley (2004), G Ray Feinga (2010), DT Jordan Williams (2015)

The debate:

As you can see by the list, this has not been a popular number for the Dolphins, but they did have one player who made a mark wearing it, and that of course was Keith Sims. In fact, picking a top three was quite the task for this number, but we did it simply for consistency's sake. Sims was a three-time Pro Bowl selection after being a second-round pick in 1990 and part of one of the best one-two draft combinations in Dolphins history along with Richmond Webb. Mike Lambrecht deserves a lot of credit because his first game with the Dolphins came during the strike-replacement games of 1987 and he performed well enough that he earned a spot on the regular roster beyond that and ended up playing 16 games over three years. Taylor Whitley started 11 games as a rookie third-round pick in 2004, but Nick Saban released him prior to the start of the following season. Ray Feinga played only three games for the Dolphins, but he gets a prize for perseverance for being signed to the practice squad and promoted to the active roster four different times in 2010 and 2011. Jordan Williams appeared in only regular season game for the Dolphins.

The top three:

1. G Keith Sims

2. G Taylor Whitley

3. DT Mike Lambrecht