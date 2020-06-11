Number 94 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The countdown to the start of the 2020 regular season has begun now that we're under 100 days away, so we'll honor every day the best players to wear the correspondent number for the Dolphins.

Today, we're at number 94.

The top players at each number so far have been:

99 - DE/LB Jason Taylor

98 - DL Jared Odrick

97 - DT Jordan Phillips

96 - DT Paul Soliai

95 - DT Tim Bowens

As a reminder about the ground rules, the top three will be determined only by what the players did while wearing that uniform for the Dolphins.

Players who wore 94 for at least one regular season game:

LB Larry Kolic (1986), LB Tim Pidgeon (1987), DE Greg Mark (1990), DE Craig Veasey (1993-94), DT Steve Emtman (1995-96), DT Jermaine Haley (2000-02), DT Dario Romero (2003-04), NT Keith Traylor (2005-07), DT Randy Starks (2008-14), DT C.J. Mosley (2015), DE Mario Williams (2016), LB Lawrence Timmons (2017), DE Robert Quinn (2018), DT Christian Wilkins (2019)

The debate:

There's been a lot of turnover with this number, particularly in recent years. Christian Wilkins last season became the sixth player in as many seasons to wear 94. As was the case with 95, there isn't much of a debate here. The signing of Randy Starks as a free agent in 2008 didn't attract a ton of attention, but he was an ascending player who just got better with the Dolphins. By the time he was done in Miami, Starks had been a six-year starter at defensive tackle in 4-3 schemes and at both nose tackle and defensive end in 3-4 looks. Oh, and he was a two-time Pro Bowl selection. The other players wearing 94 who made an impact were mostly run stuffers who did their work out of the spotlight. That would include players like Jermaine Haley, Dario Romero and Keith Traylor. Mario Williams, Lawrence Timmons and Robert Quinn all were high-profile players who didn't deliver as expected, although Quinn did lead the Dolphins in sacks in 2018 with 6.5.

Worth noting:

Steve Emtman and Mario Williams both joined the Dolphins after being the first overall draft pick for another team, Emtman for the Colts in 1992 and Williams for the Texans in 2006. ... Greg Mark was a consensus All-American defensive end at the University of Miami in 1989 who was a third-round pick of the New York Giants in the 1990 draft, but his NFL career consisted of only six games, including four with the Dolphins. ... C.J. Mosley is not to be confused with the New York Jets linebacker of the same name. ... Pidgeon was a strike-replacement player who did not play an NFL game outside of those three in 1987. ... Wilkins wore 94 in training camp last summer but switched to 97 at the start of the regular season, though he declined to explain the reason (he wore 42 at Clemson).

The top three:

1. Randy Starks

2. Keith Traylor

3. Jermaine Haley