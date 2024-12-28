Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Chubb, Barrett, Cold, and More
Part 2 of the pre-Cleveland game Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:
From Ed Helinski:
In your estimation, how much dysfunction do you sense within the entire Dolphins organization? Can you give it a number on a scale from 1-10?
Hey Ed, it’s a low number, something like 2 or 3. I don’t know that I see dysfunction instead of some really bad strategic decisions, such as not getting a better backup quarterback option. But I don’t look at the Dolphins as dysfunctional the way I do other teams, such as the Browns, for example.
From Carl Bueckert:
Why does Tua always play subpar under 50 degrees?
Hey Carl, as I’ve stated many times, to me it’s not about the temperature being below 50 degrees, but rather the opponents the Dolphins usually have faced in those games. It’s a good competition issue, not a weather issue. And if you remember Tua played very well in that December 2022 Saturday night game at Buffalo, certainly well enough for the Dolphins to win, but the problem was that Josh Allen was just a bit better that night.
From Olive Grove Jon:
Hey Alain, with not much wiggle room in the cap, the draft takes on an even higher priority than normal. For every Chop Robinson we have seen a Noah Igbinoghene. Whomever is drafting come April, how imperative is it that they have a significant hit rate?
Hey OGJ, it’s always imperative because that’s how you build up depth and players to take over when you have to move on from high-priced veterans. The Dolphins have a very poor reserve of young talent right now, and a big reason was the misses on not only Igbinoghene (though he’s having a good year for Washington), but also Liam Eichenberg, Raekwon Davis, Channing Tindall and, it appears, Cam Smith. So, yeah, the Dolphins have to hit with their picks in 2025.
From NY – Fins Up:
At the next coach’s press conference can you ask coach McD if he’s willing to set the tone for the team in cold Cleveland by wearing shorts and a T-shirt on the sideline? Team needs something crazy to turn around their horrible narrative about losing at cold weather cities.
Couple of things here, I’m not buying this silly cold-weather narrative because, as I’ve pointed out before, they’ve usually lost those games against playoff or playoff-caliber teams and beating those kind of teams is the real issue for Miami, not the weather. Besides, it’s actually going to be ridiculously warm Sunday in Cleveland for this time of year.
From Ryan Parrott:
Why has the two high safety shell been so effective at turning the Dolphins into a predominantly screen-based offense, and what do they need to do to get their big-play ability back?
Hey Ryan, the two things that would come to mind here is that, one, I don’t think Tyreek Hill has been as explosive in 2024 as he was the past two years because of his various injuries and that’s allowed defenses to shut him down better than they were able to in the past. I also think there was more of a focus offensively this season to not force things downfield and take the short throws, but I do think there are times when Tua Tagovailoa should just let it rip and allow his receivers (Hill and Jaylen Waddle) to win battles downfield. While it worked at times, I don’t think a dink-and-dunk offense is the way to go.
From Dan P:
Will the Dolphins be on ‘attack mode’ on defense? Or, will they play ‘soft’ assuming they are the better team and result in making Cleveland look competent? Also, will coach call offense like it’s a must win or will he exhibit his video game mentality?
Hey Dan, the Dolphins are facing a team with a mediocre offensive line (because of injuries) with an average-at-best quarterback, whose biggest strength is his mobility. So I’m not sure “attack mode” is the way to go if it opens up running lanes for Dorian Thompson-Robinson. And offensively, I have no idea what you mean. Mike McDaniel will call the game how he thinks it’ll give him the best chance to produce results, regardless of must-win status.
From Taylorphins:
Do you envision Chubb back with the team in 2025? Would form a solid trio with JP and Chop, but contract could be an issue.
Yep, you said it there on both fronts. It would be an intriguing trio, though the question is whether Phillips and/or Chubb can get back to form after their significant injuries. The contract not only could be an issue, it will be an issue. I can’t see the Dolphins bringing Chubb back at a $29 million cap number, so there’s either going to be a restructure/pay cut or he will be released for cap purposes.
From Brandon Quinn:
What’s the deal with the Shaq Barrett move? Was this Rosenhaus flexing his muscle within the Dolphins organization? I see absolutely no upside and, in fact, just makes us look weak and able to be finessed (see Ramsey, Reek extensions this off-season). At least with the potential Calais Campbell release, veteran free agents can see that and be like “I’ll go there - they did the right thing by him.” In this case, Barrett is in the wrong, not us. Move is silly at best, dumb at worst.
Hey Brandon, two important things here. First, the move was made with a non-injury settlement, which likely means that the Dolphins got some bonus money back to let Barrett go. Second, as Mike McDaniel explained, the Dolphins decided the timing was right in terms of competitive advantage, meaning they’re not concerned anymore about Barrett potentially joining a team that could defeat the Dolphins or get in their way in the AFC. I personally don’t have a problem with the move. And they didn’t look weak at all because they kept Barrett sidelined for a month after he wanted to come back, so they can say they did right by him in the end while not letting him dictate all the terms.
From Jeff:
Hello Alain, because Chubb missed the entire season on IR/PUP, does his contract roll over one more year? There are some circumstances where contracts are pushed out, but what are the rules for this to happen? Is it something where the team and player agree to push it out?
Hey Jeff, no, Chubb’s contract does not roll over. Because he was on PUP, he got the contract for 2024 he otherwise would have gotten had he been healthy. The contract rolling over applies to players who retire and then come back after a year, like would have been the case with Shaq Barrett had the Dolphins not waived him.
From Michael McDonald:
Hi Alain, does McDaniel really think that a fade gives them the best shot of converting a third-and-2 inside the 10-yard line? That play should be permanently ripped from the playbook until they get a 6-4 WR.
Hey Michael, I’m right with you on that one. It worked with Tyreek Hill in the 2023 season opener against the Chargers, but has constantly failed since then and I wish they’d stop running it or maybe use Jonnu Smith for it instead of Hill.
From Mark Lever:
Would you bring back Chubb on a restructured deal or cut him? Does Grier get one more year or is he out at the end of the season?
Hey Mark, if it were up to me, I’d absolutely bring back Chubb if he’s willing to restructure his contract. I think there’s still some good football left in him, even though there’s no guarantee. As for Grier, my best guess is I think he comes back and the Dolphins run it back with the same crew next season.