Mike McDaniel Tracker: Latest Updates About Ex-Dolphins Coach’s NFL Job Search
When the Dolphins decided to move on from head coach Mike McDaniel, he instantly became one of the hottest coaching candidates in the NFL.
McDaniel went 35-33 during his time in Miami while leading the Dolphins to two playoff appearances. Though McDaniel was unable to help the Dolphins win a playoff game over his four seasons, he did develop a reputation as one of the top offensive minds in the sport as he led a creative offense that ranked No. 1 in total yards and passing yards per game in 2023.
With a quarter of the league in need of a new head coach and multiple teams also in search of their next offense coordinator, McDaniel is naturally coveted for many vacancies due to his experience, success scheming an offense and ability to get more out of a quarterback—like he showed with Tua Tagovailoa. A number of the other top coaching candidates this year are more defensive-minded, making McDaniel even more enticing for multiple franchises.
As McDaniel begins interviewing with teams, here’s a tracker and timeline of the latest reports on McDaniel’s job search.
Monday, Jan. 12: Mike McDaniel interviews with Browns
The Browns announced that their interview with McDaniel took place on Monday. McDaniel previously served as a wide receiver coach on the Browns under Kyle Shanahan and Mike Pettine back in 2014.
Monday, Jan. 12: Five teams to interview Mike McDaniel this week
It didn’t take long for McDaniel to begin receiving interest from other teams after his firing. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Falcons, Ravens, Browns and Titans will interview McDaniel for their head coaching opening this week. The Lions will also interview McDaniel for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Tuesday.
McDaniel notably has prior connections to the Falcons from when he worked as an offensive assistant with the team in 2015 and 2016. Then Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was just named the team’s president of football, adding to his ties to Atlanta.
Friday, Jan. 9: Mike McDaniel lands first interview after firing
Just one day after getting fired by the Dolphins, it was reported that McDaniel would interview with the Titans on Wednesday, Jan. 14. The Titans have primarily interviewed former head coaches to this point, and McDaniel fits that mold.
Thursday, Jan. 8: Dolphins fire Mike McDaniel after four seasons
Four days after the 2025 regular season came to a close, the Dolphins decided to fire head coach Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins fired general manager Chris Grier midseason, and McDaniel appeared like he might have done enough to save his job when they went on a four-game winning streak right after Grier’s firing. Ultimately though, the Dolphins ended up letting go of McDaniel as well as they usher in a new era in Miami.
This post will be updated. Check back for updates.