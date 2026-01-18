Dolphins Sunday Mailbag: Should There Be a Fire Sale in the Offseason?

Third and final part of a divisional weekend Miami Dolphins On SI mailbag:

From rjgrosso:

Do the personal dynamics make it a non-starter that we'd hold on to Tua as QB2? If we are paying the QB room X dollars collectively, why not go w the best of them as starter (Ewers or a decent FA) & not worry about sitting big $ on the bench. Better than eating his salary & cap hit for no return?

Hey Richard, it’s a fair argument you make and I wouldn’t totally dismiss the possibility of that happening. I also think there’s something to be said for a fresh start for everybody and I think the Dolphins would love it if a team made them any kind of trade offer for the quarterback.

From SciGuy17:

What's it like as a fan to be cheering on your team in 2nd week of playoffs?

That’s become too good a question for Dolphins fans, right? I mean, the last time the Dolphins were involved in the second week of the playoffs was that 2000 season and even that was forgettable after they were shut out, 27-0, by the Oakland Raiders.

From Thee Dolphins Dum Dum:

I put the Dolphins chances of competing for a playoff spot next season at 5% or less. The only path for the Dolphins to be competitive next year is to get a quarterback who far exceeds expectations, so what is wrong with the philosophy of eating all your bad contracts, not designating them for June 1, and swallowing all your bad medicine in one season?

Hey Dana, I understand your frustration and get what you’re saying, which is basically a complete reset to the point of maybe even tanking. But what about the idea of establishing a winning culture? And do you really want a team that’s talent-deficient? Not sure that’s the way to go.

From Mark Malbeck:

Hey Alain, who is your favorite for HC at this time? Also with our new GM and the GB connection, what do you think are the chances we go after the GB QB Willis? I’m still in the minority that think Tua will be back in 2026, but with legitimate competition.

Hey Mark, it probably doesn’t matter who I really like as a head coach because the tea leaves are pointing pretty strongly in the direction of Jeff Hafley. I’ve been consistent in saying I was intriguing by the idea of hiring Robert Saleh or Anthony Campanile, though I have no reason to dismiss the idea of Hafley, who certainly is in high demand. If he comes board and with Jon-Eric Sullivan as GM, then it’s a pretty reasonable leap to say the Dolphins will go after Malik Willis, but not sure they’ll be able to win a bidding war for his services.

From Marty:

Salut Alain, pourquoi les équipes qui gagnent le coin toss ne prennent pas systématiquement le ballon. Je comprends pas.

Little French lesson for everyone here, with Marty asking why teams that win the coin toss don’t automatically just take the ball and he doesn’t understand. The answer is simple, and it’s the idea of being able to have two consecutive possessions, one at the end of the first half and the other at the start of the second, that gives teams a good opportunity at coming back that maybe isn’t as obvious by getting the ball first. I subscribe to that theory, by the way, unless you have a situation where a quick lead can make a big difference.

From Chris Shields:

How much value do you think goes into an in-person interview vs. a virtual one? Seems to me much easier to make an impression and sell yourself in person opposed to virtually.

Hey Chris, while I agree that in-person interviews are better, I think you can still make an impression (good or bad) in a virtual setting.

From John Pardue:

Alain, will the Dolphins hire all new scouts from other teams or will they hire new scouts? Will Ross spend big on the revamped scouting department?

Hey John, I certainly would suspect that Jon-Eric Sullivan is going to want to bring some scouts from Green Bay and there will be some who will be retained. And, no, I don’t think money will be an issue in trying to get the Dolphins the best scouting staff possible.

From Giancs13:

Hi! Alain, tell us the truth. Are we screwed? Why should we trust anything will be different? Seems like Ross is gonna hire another 1st-time coach. I’ve never felt more disappointed about my pro sports team.

From Jason Kirkland:

Hi Alain, thanks as always for all your work keeping Dolphins fans updated and informed. Don't worry about the haters, it means you're doing something good. I'm glad that Miami is doing a full reset, but I'm a little queasy it's looking like another 1st time HC. Your thoughts?

Fellas, I get the skepticism and the pessimism because the track record with first-time head coach for the Dolphins, but maybe it’ll make you feel better to realize that six of the head coach of the final eight teams in the playoffs this season are on their first job — Sean McDermott, DeMeco Ryans, Sean McVay, Mike Macdonald, Ben Johnson and Kyle Shanahan. On top of that, isn’t the law of averages about to favor the Dolphins. And Jason, I have haters? No way! LOL

